Portugal To Join Agreement On Special Tribunal For Russia's Crimes Against Ukraine FM Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He announced this in a post on X, according to Ukrinform.

“Grateful to Portugal for its readiness to join the Enlarged Partial Agreement to practically launch the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. This critical step demonstrates Portugal's commitment to accountability and justice,” Sybiha said.

This brings the total number of Council of Europe member states ready to join the agreement to 15. Only one more is necessary to meet the legal minimum for a vote at the meeting of the Committee of Ministers in Chisinău in May.

Support for the tribunal has also been expressed by Croatia, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Costa Rica outside Europe.

The minister stressed that this is not only about support for Ukraine, but about principles. In his view, all those who value life, justice, and the rule of law should unite in defending these shared values.

He also called on all countries in Europe and around the world to join efforts to prosecute and punish the crime of aggression for the first time since the Nuremberg tribunal.

Ukrainian FM calls on all countries to join agreement on Specialfor Russia's crimes against

As previously reported, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra said that the key practical step toward launching the Special Tribunal will be the signing of the Enlarged Partial Agreement on the governing committee, expected in May.