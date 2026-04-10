Iran Links U.S. Ceasefire Commitment To Success Of Peace Talks

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Negotiations to end the war depend on the U.S. sticking to its commitments to a ceasefire on all fronts, particularly in Lebanon, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, Trend reports.

In a statement to the local media, Baghaei strongly condemned actions attributed to Israel in Lebanon, emphasizing that the cessation of hostilities in Lebanon is a fundamental component of the ceasefire agreement proposed by Pakistan.

“As explicitly stated by Pakistan's prime minister, the United States has committed to halting the conflict on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Any actions or positions contrary to this commitment, Baghaei asserted, would be perceived as a failure by the United States to meet its obligations,” Baghaei noted.

Furthermore, Baghaei noted that Pakistan has extended an invitation to both parties for talks in Islamabad, with preparations for the meeting already underway. However, he stressed that any negotiations would be contingent upon securing guarantees that the United States will fully honor its ceasefire commitments on all fronts.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Strikes were carried out against the country's largest cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats emanating from the Islamic Republic. As a result of the strikes on Iran, the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures in the leadership were killed. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel. Iran also targeted U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region's energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged.

On April 7, the U.S. and Iran reached an agreement on a temporary ceasefire lasting approximately two weeks, aimed at preventing further escalation of hostilities and creating opportunities for negotiations. According to reports, the agreement was reached with Pakistan acting as a mediator. One of the key points is Iran's commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, and the parties also agreed to cease attacks and prepare for negotiations.