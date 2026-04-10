Finharbor Repackages Its Hybrid Neobank Module A Unified Banking And CEX Infrastructure Stack For Crypto-Native Financial Products

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company repositions its core offering for operators who need a full-featured centralized exchange, regulated fiat banking, and compliance infrastructure deployed as a single stack

NICOSIA, CYPRUS, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fintech infrastructure provider FinHarbor has repackaged its Hybrid Neobank Module into a unified launch stack that combines regulated fiat banking with a full-featured centralized exchange engine. Financial platforms, exchanges, and digital asset companies can now deploy both under a single infrastructure rather than assembling them from separate vendors.









The move addresses a consistent pain point: operators building hybrid fiat-crypto products have had to piece together exchange engines, banking integrations, compliance layers, and treasury infrastructure from multiple providers. FinHarbor bundles these into one deployable system.

A Production-Grade CEX at the Core

The exchange engine at the heart of the module is built for serious trading volumes and low-latency execution – relevant both for institutional market makers and algorithmic strategies running at scale. Exact throughput and latency parameters are configured to match each operator's infrastructure requirements.

The platform supports Spot, Margin, and Perpetual Futures trading – open-ended contracts with no expiry date. Traders get a full professional order type suite: Limit, Market, and Stop orders, with Time-in-Force controls and Post Only mode for passive liquidity provision.

The trading terminal runs on both web and mobile and includes a full order book with bid/ask depth and cumulative volume, TradingView charting with click-to-price order entry, a depth chart, real-time trade history, and a live view of active, executed, and cancelled orders. Trading pairs – crypto, fiat, and local payment instruments in any combination – are configurable per operator and can be shown selectively to different user groups: retail, institutional, and internal.

API Access for Bots and Market Makers

The exchange connects via REST, WebSocket, or FIX. A single API key covers both the wallet and the exchange, with granular permission settings managed directly from the interface. This makes the platform usable for bot trading, algorithmic strategies, and third-party market maker integrations without additional infrastructure on the operator's side.

Liquidity is structured by user tier: institutional pairs run on automated market making with external liquidity aggregation, retail pairs are hedged through multi-leg chains, and internal pairs support manual market making with end-of-day hedging.

Two Accounts, One Ecosystem

Each user operates with multiple accounts within a single ecosystem: a Main Account for deposits, withdrawals, on/off-ramp, and card operations, plus dedicated trading accounts for Spot, Margin, and Futures activity.

"The line between banking apps and trading platforms is disappearing," said Ilya Podoynitsyn, CEO of FinHarbor. "Operators no longer want to assemble five vendors to go live – wallets, exchange engines, compliance, fiat rails, treasury. They need a single infrastructure layer they can deploy, configure, and scale. That's what we've built."

Risk Controls Built Into the Exchange

The trading layer includes: Fat Finger Protection against erroneous order submission, Price Slippage Limits, Self-Match Prevention, a User Kill Switch for emergency account deactivation, Cancel on Disconnect for FIX sessions, Message Throttling, and Mass Cancel for rapid position clearing. All trading activity feeds directly into the platform's AML monitoring and accounting systems.

Compliance and Treasury as Core Infrastructure

A unified AML and KYC layer covers both fiat and crypto flows, with source-of-funds checks, sanctions screening, and KYT monitoring embedded into onboarding and transactions. Treasury-configured hedging protects operators against exchange rate moves during crypto-fiat conversion.

This matters particularly as MiCA in Europe and expanding licensing regimes across MENA raise the compliance bar for hybrid financial products.

Built for Operators Expanding Beyond Payments

The module is aimed at:



challenger banks entering crypto with exchange functionality

exchanges adding regulated fiat rails and neobanking features

wallets expanding into active trading products OTC and treasury platforms building client-facing financial products

The stack also connects to external loyalty and rewards platforms, enabling cashback, points, and retention mechanics without proprietary development.

About FinHarbor

FinHarbor is a technical platform provider for launching compliant, modular financial products – from wallets and neobanks to crypto ramps and OTC desks. Built on years of real-world fintech experience, the platform covers onboarding, compliance, wallets, transactions, cards, and reporting, delivered with a microservice-based architecture (ISO/PCI DSS-certified), a robust API layer, and on-premise or cloud-ready deployment. FinHarbor supports fiat-only, crypto-native, and hybrid business models across markets in Europe, MENA, and beyond. Learn more:

Social Links

LinkedIn:

Blog:

Media contact

Brand: FinHarbor

Contact: Media team

Email: href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="...">..

Website: