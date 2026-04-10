DK Shivakumar Slams Vijay: 'Can't Fool People Like In A Film'

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday took a swipe at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, saying "you can't fool people like in a film", while also predicting a "hands down" victory for the DMK alliance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said he had met lakhs of people during his campaign tour and delivered the message of the Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi, and party president Mallikarjun Kharge. "I have met not just the CM but lakhs of people. I campaigned and gave the message from INC, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge. The entire country has to be looked upon. So, DMK alliance will come hands down here. We all will fight. They have done a great job. We will continue to do that job," Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar Dismisses Vijay's Claims

On Vijay's recent claim, Shivakumar was dismissive, asserting that the Indian National Congress alone is the "original Congress", while Vijay is just fooling the people. "Original Congress is the Indian National Congress. No one is there with him. He is just fooling the people. You can't fool people like in a film. Those dialogues will not work in politics," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Shivakumar slammed TVK Chief Vijay's claim that real Congress cadres, who are striving hard to save the secular fabric, are in support of his party. Rebutting the statement, Shivakumar clarified that the Indian National Congress stands firmly with the DMK, dismissing any suggestion that grassroots workers have aligned with TVK. "Vijay is an immature politician. He doesn't know maturity. I think he might have that TMC with him, that's all. The Indian National Congress is not with him. He might have TMC with him. The Indian National Congress is with DMK...The alliance will have a two-thirds majority..." said Shivakumar.

Tamil Nadu Election Outlook

TVK Chief and candidate from Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur Assembly Constituency, Vijay, called the DMK-led bloc a "cash box alliance" and recognised the BJP-AIADMK alliance as synonymous. Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the state. Counting is scheduled for May 4. Vijay, who is making an electoral debut with his party, will look to turn the polls into a three-way contest among the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the NDA. (ANI)

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