MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A new survey from Mercuryo points to a widening gap between how Americans interact with traditional digital wallets and how they perceive crypto wallets. Out of 3,428 adults surveyed, only 12% described crypto wallets as a natural fit within their financial routines and 13% as easy to use.

The survey indicates that the core issue is not only interface design. It is whether people feel they have a reason to learn a new financial system at all. Next year will show whether these new attempts can persuade the large majority still on the sidelines. What isn't in doubt is that mainstream financial entities are wanting in on this crypto movement, and industry players like Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ: CEP) will see this development as positive for the...

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