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1 Dead, 15 Injured In Logar Accident

1 Dead, 15 Injured In Logar Accident


2026-04-10 04:00:54
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): One person has been killed and 15 others injured in a traffic accident in Pul-i-Alam, the capital of central Logar province.

The spokesperson for the Logar Police, Mawlawi Ahmadullah Ans, told Pajhwok that the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in the Juma Kala area. A minibus went out of control due to the driver's negligence and crashed into a residential house.

According to him, a teenage boy lost his life in the crash, while 15 others sustained injuries.

Ans added that police transported the injured to Nawab Amanullah Khan Central Hospital and the 300-bed Konjak Hospital for treatment.

He said the condition of two of the injured is critical, while the remaining victims suffered minor injuries.

The Logar Police attributed the primary cause of the accident to driver negligence and urged motorists to observe traffic rules to help prevent similar incidents.

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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