Iran's Foreign Relations Council Chief Kamal Kharazi Dies
The Tasnim News Agency reported on Friday that Kharazi, who had previously been wounded in targeted U.S. and Israeli strikes on his home in northern Tehran, passed away a few hours ago.
Eight days earlier, Iranian media reported that Kharazi had been seriously injured when American and Israeli aircraft bombed his residence, and that his wife was killed in the attack.
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