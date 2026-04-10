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Iran's Foreign Relations Council Chief Kamal Kharazi Dies

Iran's Foreign Relations Council Chief Kamal Kharazi Dies


2026-04-10 04:00:54
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Kamal Kharazi, head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, has died after being severely injured in U.S. and Israeli attacks on Tehran.

The Tasnim News Agency reported on Friday that Kharazi, who had previously been wounded in targeted U.S. and Israeli strikes on his home in northern Tehran, passed away a few hours ago.

Eight days earlier, Iranian media reported that Kharazi had been seriously injured when American and Israeli aircraft bombed his residence, and that his wife was killed in the attack.

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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