Crypto News: Alphapepe Past Stage Finalized In Days With Ethereum Price Prediction Hitting $9,000 During The Iran War Ceasefire

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPepe just finalized its latest presale stage in days and the next round is filling even faster. Capital is entering at a pace that draws direct comparisons to the earliest days of meme coins that went on to deliver life changing returns to early participants. The crypto news around AlphaPepe is building ahead of a planned Q2 2026 exchange listing, stages are closing in days not weeks, and wallets are committing serious size at the exact moment a two week US-Iran ceasefire just sent Ethereum surging over 6% and reignited an Ethereum price prediction consensus that sees ETH reaching $7,000 to $9,000 this cycle.









Before getting into what those wallets see and why they are moving now, the Ethereum price prediction and the Iran war ceasefire driving the strongest risk on rotation of 2026 explain why ETH may be setting up for its most significant recovery and why informed capital is already positioned inside this presale ahead of what comes next.

Crypto News: AlphaPepe Stage Finalized in Days While the Ethereum Price Prediction and Iran War Ceasefire Point to $9,000

The timing of AlphaPepe finalizing its latest stage in days could not land in a more pivotal crypto news environment. The Ethereum price prediction from major institutions is far more bullish than the current price reflects. ETH surged past $2,200 after President Trump announced a two week ceasefire with Iran, rallying over 6% in 24 hours and outpacing both Bitcoin and the S&P 500 as whale wallets resumed aggressive accumulation. Open interest jumped to 14 million ETH on the back of the ceasefire, signaling a structural shift in positioning.

Fundstrat's Tom Lee projected ETH could reach $7,000 to $9,000 according to CoinMarketCap, with the potential to climb toward $20,000 over a longer timeframe. A J.P. Morgan linked forecast cited scenarios in which Ethereum could trade in a $7,000 to $9,000 zone driven by institutional staking demand and tokenization growth. At least one prominent analyst has forecast a minimum of $10,000 for ETH this cycle according to TradingView. The ceasefire removes the single largest overhang that has suppressed risk appetite since February and opens the door for the kind of repricing these forecasts require.

The catalysts supporting the Ethereum price prediction are stacking faster than the market has priced in. BlackRock launched ETHB, its staked Ethereum ETF, on March 12 and it immediately gathered over $100 million in assets according to Forbes. The fund stakes 70% to 95% of its ETH holdings to generate yield, creating a new category of institutional demand that did not exist six months ago. Over 37.6 million ETH is now staked globally. Whales holding 10,000 to 100,000 ETH returned to accumulation over the past week after briefly distributing, and the ceasefire driven rally confirmed that risk appetite is returning at scale.

The Ethereum price prediction points toward $9,000 under bullish conditions. That represents approximately 300% upside from current levels. But even significant ETH rallies unfold over quarters, and the wallets that have historically captured the most significant returns in crypto have never done so by waiting for a large cap to deliver a slow grind. They identified early-stage opportunities where the product momentum was visible before the crowd arrived, and one of the strongest setups available right now is AlphaPepe.

AlphaPepe Past Stage Finalized in Days as the Ceasefire Unlocks Risk On Capital Rotation

AlphaPepe's AI powered decentralized exchange is the reason capital is entering at this pace while the ceasefire unlocks the exact risk on conditions that have historically driven early stage outperformance. The meme coin sector sits at $45 billion but traders still rely on fragmented tools that cannot screen for scam contracts, track whale movements, or execute across chains without friction. AlphaSwap is designed to address all three with AI driven contract screening, real-time whale tracking, and cross chain execution on BSC with deployment planned for Q2 2026. The project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit verifying the contract before a single public trade takes place.

Over 7,400 holders have joined so far and AlphaPepe is currently priced at $0.01367 per token. The presale has raised over $780,000 with consistent daily growth in participation even through weeks of extreme fear conditions while competing presales saw activity decline. Token delivery is instant with no vesting and no claim delay. The ceasefire changes the calculus for every participant in crypto. When macro risk recedes and institutional flows accelerate simultaneously, early stage assets have historically been the first to benefit from the capital rotation that follows. AlphaPepe's exchange listing is approaching and the speed at which stages are finalizing suggests the market is already pricing in what comes after launch.

Conclusion

The crypto news around the Iran war ceasefire sending Ethereum surging past $2,200, the Ethereum price prediction from Fundstrat and J.P. Morgan pointing toward $7,000 to $9,000, and whale wallets resuming aggressive accumulation all suggest the market has reached an inflection point that has historically rewarded early positioning. The wallets entering AlphaPepe's presale as geopolitical risk clears and the recovery accelerates are following the same pattern that has defined every previous cycle. The participants who positioned, during the fear and held through to the turning point captured the most significant returns, and those who waited for confirmation entered at materially higher levels.

Stages close faster every day while each round that fills pushes the entry cost higher. The AlphaPepe official website is where participants evaluating early stage crypto opportunities ahead of the Q2 2026 exchange listing are entering right now. The ceasefire just removed the largest overhang of 2026 and the window at current presale pricing is narrowing fast.