Colvir Powers 80% Of Turkmenistan's Banks - Head Of Business Development (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Colvir Software Solutions' products are used by 80% of banks in Turkmenistan, Denis Yudin, Head of the company's Business Development Department, told Trend.

According to him, this level of presence means the company's solutions are deeply embedded in the day-to-day functioning of the country's financial sector rather than confined to specific segments.

"This broad presence is also explained by the fact that Colvir offers not just one product, but an extensive ecosystem of solutions. It includes a banking system, banking and corporate treasury solutions, a data warehouse, remote banking services, payment systems, AI & ML tools, an enterprise service bus, as well as solutions for administrative and operational activities," he added.

According to Yudin, a portfolio of more than 100 modules enables banks to develop within a unified architecture, avoiding fragmented implementations.

"Colvir's uniqueness lies in the synergy between banking, postal services, e-government, and adjacent sectors, all brought together within a single technological ecosystem," Yudin noted.

He emphasized that such an approach is particularly important for countries where the modernization of banking infrastructure is closely linked to the development of public digital services and the payments environment.

"Colvir Software Solutions plays a role in Turkmenistan not merely as a supplier of banking software, but as one of the country's long-term technology partners that has gone through the key stages of building a modern financial infrastructure together with local banks," Yudin said.

According to him, the company has been operating in the market since 2008, and over time, its involvement has extended beyond individual projects to systematic participation in the development of financial infrastructure.

"Among the most significant stages, several milestones stand out. Between 2008 and 2011, the Colvir banking system was implemented in seven banks, including the Central Bank. In 2011, a new interbank payment system was launched. In 2018, the banking system was introduced at Halkbank. In 2019-2020, the development of digital channels in Turkmenistan's banks began," he added.

He explained that this trajectory reflects a broader shift from building core infrastructure to developing customer-facing digital services and achieving higher technological maturity.

"Today, this contribution continues at a new level. Beyond basic automation, Colvir sees its role in expanding the functionality of the banking system, developing remote banking channels, QR-code payment solutions, creating development roadmaps together with Turkmen banks, strengthening the expert community of banking professionals, automating postal infrastructure, and supporting areas related to modern e-government," Yudin said.

According to him, the company is now focused on both expanding technological capabilities and deepening integration with national systems.

"Therefore, in a broader sense, the most significant project is not any single implementation, but the entire long-term trajectory of joint progress towards the digital transformation of the country's banking sector," Yudin said.

He added that the adaptation of Colvir's solutions in Turkmenistan is comprehensive, ranging from consideration of national requirements to the design of an architecture capable of supporting further digital transformation.

"Colvir's presence in Turkmenistan can therefore be described as broad and infrastructural, while the adaptation of its solutions can be described as deep and systemic, ranging from consideration of national requirements and sector logic to the design of an architecture capable of supporting the further digital transformation of banks and the wider financial environment," Yudin concluded.

For reference, Colvir Software Solutions is a UK-based IT company founded in 2000 that specializes in developing and implementing end-to-end software solutions for banks, postal operators, and financial institutions. The company focuses on automating financial and administrative processes through core banking systems, digital banking platforms, and enterprise solutions, operating across multiple countries with hundreds of completed projects and a broad client base in the financial sector.