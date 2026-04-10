Union Minister Reviews Situation, Assures Proper Medical Care As Pilgrim Bus Overturns In UP's Ghazipur

MENAFN - IANS) Ghazipur, April 10 (IANS) As at least two people were killed and around 35 others injured after a bus carrying pilgrims from Maharashtra overturned near Naisara village in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, Union Minister of State for AYUSH Prataprao Jadhav on Friday reviewed the situation and directed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured.

According to officials, the accident occurred on Thursday. Assistant Private Secretary to Union Minister of State for AYUSH Prataprao Jadhav, Gopal Dike, told IANS that he received a call from a person whose father was among the pilgrims travelling in the bus. The caller requested immediate assistance for hospital admission and treatment.

Dike said that upon being informed about the incident, Prataprao Jadhav promptly contacted the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, and health officials, instructing them to provide swift and adequate medical support. The local administration quickly arranged treatment facilities, ensuring that the injured received timely care, medicines, and food.

The incident took place on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi highway near Naisara village under the Nandganj police station limits. The bus, which was heading towards Varanasi, lost control and overturned. Authorities confirmed that two women -- Annapurna (50) from Akola and Saraswati (70) from Buldhana -- lost their lives in the incident.

All injured passengers were admitted to the Ghazipur Medical College and Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. The condition of three passengers remains critical, and a team of specialist doctors has been deployed for their care.

Reports indicate that a group of 48 pilgrims from Maharashtra had travelled to Uttar Pradesh on a religious tour. After visiting Ayodhya and Nepal, they were en route to Kashi Vishwanath Dham when the accident occurred.

Soon after receiving information, a police team from Nandganj police station, along with senior officers, rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations. Further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.