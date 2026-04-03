Centre Approves Rs 132.51 Crore Road Over Bridge At Deendayal Port

In a significant step towards strengthening port-led development in the country, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, has approved the construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) at LC-235 at Deendayal Port Authority. The project is estimated at a cost of Rs 132.51 crore.

As per the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, "The project forms an integral part of the Government of India's flagship Sagarmala Programme and aligns with the objectives of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, aimed at enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistics efficiency across the country." The construction is currently being undertaken by Western Railway on a deposit basis.

Minister's Vision for Port-Led Connectivity

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "This project reflects our commitment to modern, efficient and seamless port-led connectivity under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ROB at Deendayal Port will remove critical bottlenecks, improve cargo movement and strengthen India's logistics efficiency. Aligned with the Sagarmala Programme and PM Gati Shakti, we are building an integrated infrastructure that accelerates trade, enhances safety and supports economic growth. This is a decisive step towards creating world-class port infrastructure and reinforcing India's position as a global maritime hub."

Project to Eliminate Bottlenecks

The proposal was recently appraised by the Delegated Investment Board (DIB) in a meeting chaired by the Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The revised cost of the project was examined to ensure compliance with modern safety standards and technical specifications.

The proposed ROB is a critical infrastructure intervention designed to address existing logistical constraints at the port. By enabling seamless movement across the rail crossing, the project will eliminate bottlenecks, ensure uninterrupted flow of port-bound cargo, and significantly improve operational efficiency at Deendayal Port. Upon completion, it is expected to reduce congestion, facilitate faster cargo evacuation, and strengthen the overall maritime logistics chain of the country.

Integrating with PM Gati Shakti

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of integrated and coordinated infrastructure development, the Ministry has also directed all Major Ports to map their projects on the PM Gati Shakti portal. This initiative will enable better synchronisation of multi-modal connectivity projects, enhance inter-agency coordination, and accelerate infrastructure development across the nation. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)