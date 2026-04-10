TN Assembly Polls: DMK, AIADMK Intensify Campaigns Across State

Tamil Nadu State Minister and DMK Principal Secretary KN Nehru intensified his campaign efforts in the Milaguparai area of Tiruchirappalli on Friday as the electoral battle for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls gathers pace. Nehru, who is also the DMK candidate from the Tiruchirappalli West constituency, was accompanied by workers from alliance partners, including Congress, CPI, CPI (M), VCK, and DMDK, reflecting the strength of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

The campaign witnessed enthusiastic participation from party supporters as leaders reached out to voters ahead of the April 23 polls. The campaign witnessed significant mobilisation on the ground, with party workers engaging voters through door-to-door outreach and local interactions.

AIADMK Confident of Return to Power

Meanwhile, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami exuded confidence in his party's prospects, asserting that the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is working with a clear goal of returning to power. "I am a farmer--I have faced both scorching sun and heavy rain. We are not concerned about heat or rain. Our goal is to form the government again," he told ANI.

Palaniswami said the party is actively campaigning and highlighting the "shortcomings" of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government to garner public support. He also addressed remarks concerning DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, stating that he merely spoke about her position within the family of late leader M Karunanidhi and did not intend to insult her.

Leaders Campaign Across the State

In a parallel campaign push, Kanimozhi canvassed support for DMK candidate Su. Muthusamy in Erode West, while Union Minister Piyush Goyal conducted a roadshow in Coimbatore North backing BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan.

High-Stakes Electoral Battle

The upcoming elections are shaping into a high-stakes contest between the DMK-led SPA and the AIADMK-led NDA. Adding a new dimension to the electoral battle, actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut, potentially turning the contest into a three-cornered fight.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)