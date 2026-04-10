Indian Army Clears Col Shrikant Purohit For Promotion To Brigadier Rank

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) The Indian Army has cleared Colonel Shrikant Purohit for promotion to the rank of Brigadier, marking a significant development in a long-running service dispute linked to his career progression and earlier legal proceedings in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

According to official inputs, the decision follows earlier directions from the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), which had stayed his retirement scheduled for March 31, 2026, after hearing his plea seeking consideration for promotion.

The tribunal's intervention ensured that his service tenure remained active while his statutory complaint regarding promotion and service benefits was adjudicated.

In its earlier order, the AFT had taken note of Colonel Purohit's petition, in which he sought promotion to the ranks of Colonel and Brigadier. He had argued that his career progression was adversely affected due to his arrest in connection with the Malegaon blast case and the prolonged legal proceedings that followed.

As per the detailed background of the case, Colonel Purohit was arrested in 2008 and remained in custody until 2017, when he was granted bail by the Supreme Court. He subsequently resumed service in the Indian Army and continued his duties. In July 2025, a Special NIA Court in Mumbai acquitted him in the Malegaon blast case.

The tribunal had earlier issued notice to the Union of India and other respondents, seeking their response on why the relief sought by the officer should not be granted. During the hearings, his counsel had argued that despite a long and otherwise unblemished service record, his promotion was not considered due to circumstances linked to the case.

In its findings, the AFT also observed that his retirement should be kept in abeyance until a final decision on his statutory complaint was reached. The tribunal had noted both his acquittal and his post-rejoining service record while considering interim relief.

Official sources now confirm that following these proceedings, the Army has approved his elevation to the rank of Brigadier, subject to procedural formalities.

The development brings closure, at least at the administrative level, to a key aspect of a service matter that had remained under legal scrutiny for years, while reinforcing the tribunal's earlier observations on reconsideration of his career progression.