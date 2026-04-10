Hyderabad: Woman Booked For Derogatory Whatsapp Posts On Hindu Deities

A case has been registered against a woman residing in Kondapur, Hyderabad, for allegedly posting derogatory content on WhatsApp, targeting Hindu deities and hurting the sentiments of the community. The complaint was filed by Vishal Kumar, a private employee, on Monday, citing the woman's WhatsApp status updates and messages in an apartment group. The woman's posts included derogatory phrases against Hindu deities, the complaint said. The police have registered a case under sections 353(2), 299, and 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have initiated an investigation.

Police Launch Investigation

A police official said that a complaint was received on April 6 from SVishal Kumar, a private employee residing in Shanthinagar North Lalaguda, Secunderabad "in which he stated that on April 2 at about 22.00 hours he received a call from his known person where he stated that a lady by name Sumitha has posted a WhatsApp status abusing Hindu dieties". "Earlier, she had also posted a message in the apartment group in response to a photo of a cow," he said.

The police stated that CCTV footage shows a woman deliberately breaking pots and throwing Tulsi plants. The compalint said the actions are hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community and could disturb peace. (ANI)

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