Yashwant Sinha Slams EC's 'Ultimatum' To TMC, Calls CEC BJP Member

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission over its "ultimatum to Trinamool Congress" remarks, alleging that the statement reflected the stance of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He further targeted Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of behaving like a ruling party representative.

Speaking to the media, Sinha further added that one naturally expects the poll body to conduct impartial elections under its aegis. "This statement was made by the BJP, as Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner, has effectively become a member of the BJP and is conducting himself like a party functionary. One naturally expects the Election Commission to conduct impartial elections under its aegis," he said.

EC's 'Fear-Free' Poll Promise Sparks Row

The remarks follow a meeting between a TMC delegation and ECI, who asserted that the upcoming elections in West Bengal would be "fear-free, violence-free, intimidation-free, inducement-free and without any chappa, booth jamming and source jamming."

"Election Commission's Ultimatum to Trinamool Congress Elections in West Bengal this time: Fear-free, Violence-free, Intimidation-free, Inducement-free, Raid-free, Booth and Source Jamming-free will they surely be," EC's X post read.

Ongoing Tussle over Electoral Rolls

The remarks, however, drew a sharp response from the ruling All India Trinamool Congress, which questioned the neutrality of the constitutional body. In its reply on X, the party said, "Is this how a neutral constitutional body is expected to behave?"

There have been several confrontations and a tussle between the TMC and the ECI over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. The TMC has accused the ECI of working on the behest of the Opposition party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to delete the names of the voters from the electoral rolls.

West Bengal Election Schedule

Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

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