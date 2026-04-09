The Philosopher Who Predicted Our Post-Literate Art Moment

MENAFN - USA Art News) Vilém Flusser's media theory is finding new urgency in an age of endless images

What does it mean to think clearly in a culture that now delivers more images in a day than earlier generations encountered in a lifetime? That question sits at the center of renewed attention to Vilém Flusser (1920–1991), the Prague-born philosopher whose ideas about media, perception, and image-based consciousness now feel newly relevant.

Flusser was born in Prague in 1920, spent decades working in São Paulo, Brazil, and later returned to Europe, where he died in 1991. In the 1980s, he developed a distinctive vocabulary for understanding the shift from text to image: the“technical image,”“the apparatus,” and“techno-imagination.” Those concepts have shaped media studies, even as Flusser himself has remained less widely known than his influence might suggest.

Now Martha Schwendener's new book, The Society of the Screen: Vilem Flusser's Radical Prescience, published by MIT Press, brings that body of thought back into view. Schwendener, a teacher, art historian, and longtime art critic for the New York Times, examines what Flusser's experimental writing can still offer to artists and readers trying to navigate a media-saturated present.

The book arrives at a moment when image culture is no longer a specialized concern of media theorists but a daily condition. Flusser's work, once read as speculative, now reads with the force of diagnosis. His central insight was not simply that images would proliferate, but that they would alter consciousness itself - changing how people process information, authority, and meaning.

That is part of why Schwendener's study matters beyond philosophy. For contemporary art, where screens, interfaces, and digital circulation increasingly shape both production and reception, Flusser offers a framework for asking what kind of seeing is still possible. His ideas do not resolve the problem of media overload, but they do give it a language.

In that sense, The Society of the Screen is less a retrospective than a timely intervention. It returns to a thinker who anticipated the conditions of the present with unusual clarity, and asks what his warnings can still teach us about art, attention, and the screen-bound world we now inhabit.