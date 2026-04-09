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Starmer Arrives In Doha


2026-04-09 11:02:20
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Doha last evening for an official working visit. Starmer and his accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Doha International Airport by His Excellency Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi and UK Ambassador in Doha Neerav Patel.

The visit comes amid increased diplomatic engagement between Qatar and the United Kingdom, as both sides seek to strengthen cooperation on regional and international issues.

Keir Starmer Doha International Airport

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Gulf Times

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