Qatar's Digital Leap: Over 2,300 Govt Services Now Accessible Online

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Residents in Qatar can now access a wide range of key government services online, completing transactions without visiting departmental offices - a number that continues to grow steadily.

Qatar's digital transformation has already covered more than 74% of government services, spanning nearly all vital sectors involved in everyday transactions. Currently, around 2,300 government services are available online, with approximately 1,500 fully digitalised across all sectors. These services are accessible through Hukoomi, Qatar's official online information and e-services portal, which provides an integrated platform for residents, visitors, and businesses. The portal supports a broad spectrum of transactions, including health, labour, traffic, education, visas, and official document processing.

First introduced in 2008, Hukoomi has expanded significantly over the years; by the mid-2010s, it hosted around 1,380 services, of which about 690 were fully executable online.

This progress is underpinned by strong integration across government entities, enabling secure and seamless data sharing between departments. As a result, ministries operate cohesively whilst maintaining their respective jurisdictions through interconnected systems. For example, data can be automatically verified and exchanged among entities such as the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Municipality, and the Ministry of Public Health, reducing the time and effort required for applicants to obtain services, certificates, or official documents.

Alongside central platforms, a number of specialised smart applications provide targeted services with enhanced ease, security, and transparency. These include the Kahramaa app by the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation for bill payments, consumption monitoring, and service reporting; the Ministry of Labour's E-Contract system for authenticating employment contracts without in-person visits; and the Oun app by the Ministry of Municipality for services related to pest control, waste management, and park maintenance.

Eskan, launched in February this year, serves as the official digital platform for government housing services, streamlining 15 service categories for Qataris. The Ministry of Justice's SAK app facilitates real estate registration, ownership transfers, and power-of-attorney services. Mazad Aljomrok, developed by the General Authority of Customs, enables participation in public auctions for seized goods, whilst Court Mzadat, operated by the Supreme Judiciary Council, handles auctions of court-seized assets. Maarif, operated by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, provides access to exam results, school registration, and certificate equivalency services. Meanwhile, Lbaih, launched in July 2025 by Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), offers direct access to medical records, laboratory results, and prescriptions.

Further enhancing accessibility, Metrash2, the official mobile application of the Ministry of Interior, has become an essential daily tool, offering more than 200 services directly via smartphone. These include a wide range of transactions related to visas, traffic violations, residency permits, and security services, eliminating the need to visit service centres. Users may also opt to have official documents delivered through Qatar Post to their registered address.

Similarly, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry provides access to more than 500 digital services through its website and mobile application, allowing users to complete numerous transactions online without visiting its offices.

A central pillar of this integrated ecosystem is the national digital identity system, which uses the Qatar ID (QID) as a unique identifier across all services. Linked to the Tawtheeq National Authentication Service, the QID enables Single Sign-On (SSO), allowing users to access multiple government platforms - including Hukoomi and Metrash2 - through a unified login.

Whilst the private sector benefits significantly from these digital services, it also plays a key role in developing, operating, and enhancing the ecosystem. Ongoing collaboration between public and private sectors continues to drive improvements, with the government actively encouraging companies to expand their digital offerings, including e-payment systems and online services.

Overall, Qatar's digital transformation remains dynamic and forward-looking, steadily expanding to cover all key aspects of daily life, with a focus on ease of use, transparency, and the security of related information.

Residents departmental offices digital transformation Hukoomi