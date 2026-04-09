3BL Content Editor: Formatting, Media & HTML Specifications
|Field
|Limit
|Notes
|Headline
|255 characters
|Target 60 for search display
|Subheadline
|255 characters
|Doubles as SEO meta description
|Body
|No limit
|Full article content
|Short teaser
|280 characters
|Used in email distribution previews
Writing a headline under 60 characters isn't just an SEO best practice - it's the threshold at which most search engines display the full title without truncation. The 255-character field gives you flexibility, but 60 is the practical target.1Supported HTML Elements Text Structure & Semantics
Well-structured content starts with the right tags. Headings, paragraphs, and text formatting elements do more than control appearance - they signal hierarchy to the systems that distribute and index your content.
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Bold signals importance to both readers and search systems.
Italic works well for titles or technical terms being introduced.
Underline is supported but use sparingly to avoid confusion with links.
Superscript and subscript render correctly for use cases like COCO or trademark symbolsTM -- both travel cleanly through distribution.
When sequence matters, use an ordered list:Lead with your most important claim in the headline and H1 Support it with evidence in modular, self-contained sections Close with a clear takeaway or call to action Keep each section focused on one idea
When information is parallel but not sequential, use bullets:
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Semantic headings at every major section break
Descriptive hyperlink anchor text
Alt text on every image
Embeds placed within the body, not isolated at the top or bottom
The editor automatically removes unsupported or unsafe elements on save. The most common ones teams run into:
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Special characters, emojis, and math symbols
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