(MENAFN- 3BL) 3BL Content Editor: Formatting, Media & HTML Specifications The 3BL Editor is a structured, HTML-based publishing environment. Formatting is not decorative - it is a technical decision that affects how content is rendered, indexed, and distributed. This guide provides a comprehensive overview of how the editor works, what it supports, and how to maximize performance and discoverability using structured content. Character Limits Every field in the editor has a defined limit that affects how your content previews across channels - from email inboxes to aggregator feeds. These aren't soft guidelines; exceeding them causes truncation downstream.

Character Limits Field Limit Notes Headline 255 characters Target 60 for search display Subheadline 255 characters Doubles as SEO meta description Body No limit Full article content Short teaser 280 characters Used in email distribution previews

Writing a headline under 60 characters isn't just an SEO best practice - it's the threshold at which most search engines display the full title without truncation. The 255-character field gives you flexibility, but 60 is the practical target.1

Well-structured content starts with the right tags. Headings, paragraphs, and text formatting elements do more than control appearance - they signal hierarchy to the systems that distribute and index your content.

Bold signals importance to both readers and search systems. Italic works well for titles or technical terms being introduced. Underline is supported but use sparingly to avoid confusion with links. Superscript and subscript render correctly for use cases like COCO or trademark symbolsTM -- both travel cleanly through distribution.

When sequence matters, use an ordered list:

Lead with your most important claim in the headline and H1 Support it with evidence in modular, self-contained sections Close with a clear takeaway or call to action Keep each section focused on one idea

When information is parallel but not sequential, use bullets:

Semantic headings at every major section break Descriptive hyperlink anchor text Alt text on every image Embeds placed within the body, not isolated at the top or bottom