MENAFN - GetNews) How local businesses can compete more effectively as AI, ads, reviews, and reputation reshape consumer choice

JUPITER, FL - April 09, 2026 - Riley Summers Marketing Group announced the formal introduction of Search Intelligence, a structured framework examining how local businesses are discovered across an expanding mix of digital channels. The framework reflects the organization's assessment of emerging search behaviors as AI-generated results, mapping tools, reviews, video platforms, and paid placements increasingly influence how consumers locate and evaluate nearby providers.







As search environments continue to evolve, the paths leading customers to local businesses have become more layered. Reports cited by industry researchers show that Google's AI Overviews now reach more than 1.5 billion users each month, while BrightLocal's 2026 Local Consumer Review Survey found that 97% of consumers reference reviews when considering a purchase. These shifts highlight the growing number of factors shaping visibility across platforms once considered secondary to traditional search.

Search Intelligence was developed to outline how these signals, search presence, local listings, paid media, content, and reputation, interact within the broader discovery ecosystem. Instead of isolating any single touchpoint, the framework considers how visibility is formed through the alignment of multiple, simultaneous inputs that contribute to how a business is surfaced and selected.

“Many local organizations are encountering a discovery environment that changes faster than expected,” said Mark Riley, founder of Riley Summers Marketing Group.“Search Intelligence offers a clear view of the factors influencing visibility so businesses can better understand where they appear, how they appear, and why those signals matter.”

The announcement comes as local brands seek clarity on how shifts in consumer behavior affect their digital presence. Visibility is now shaped by interactions that extend across platforms and formats, often occurring before a consumer reaches a company's website. With reviews, map results, and AI-generated summaries presenting information to users earlier in the search process, the pathways to discovery have become both wider and more fragmented.

By outlining the components of Search Intelligence, Riley Summers Marketing Group aims to provide business owners with a factual understanding of these changes and the variables that influence how they are found in a competitive environment. The initiative focuses on the evolving nature of local discovery rather than promoting any specific service.

Additional information on Search Intelligence is available at 10xmg.

About Riley Summers Marketing Group

Riley Summers Marketing Group is a marketing organization based in Jupiter, Florida, focusing on the shifting landscape of local business visibility and consumer discovery.





