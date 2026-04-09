General Staff Confirms Strike On Oil Pumping Station In Russia's Krasnodar Krai
“A hit on the target has been confirmed, followed by a fire at the facility,” the statement reads.
The extent of the damage is still being clarified.
It is also noted that Ukraine's Defense Forces carried out fire strikes on a number of Russian military facilities in temporarily occupied areas of the Donetsk region, namely:
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logistics and supply depots near Mykilske;
a drone warehouse near Orlynske;
a Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile system near Kalchynivka.
In addition, Ukrainian forces struck two enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region:
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a logistics depot in Perevalsk;
an ammunition depot near Trudove.
As Ukrinform reported, on the night of April 9, drones attacked a key oil pipeline infrastructure facility in Russia – a production and dispatch station in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.
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