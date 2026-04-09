General Staff Confirms Strike On Oil Pumping Station In Russia's Krasnodar Krai

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, as cited by Ukrinform.

“A hit on the target has been confirmed, followed by a fire at the facility,” the statement reads.

The extent of the damage is still being clarified.

It is also noted that Ukraine's Defense Forces carried out fire strikes on a number of Russian military facilities in temporarily occupied areas of the Donetsk region, namely:



logistics and supply depots near Mykilske;

a drone warehouse near Orlynske; a Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile system near Kalchynivka.

In addition, Ukrainian forces struck two enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region:



a logistics depot in Perevalsk; an ammunition depot near Trudove.

Strikes on Russianterminals strengthen Ukraine's position in negotiations – Budanov

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of April 9, drones attacked a key oil pipeline infrastructure facility in Russia – a production and dispatch station in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.