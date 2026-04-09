Ukrainian Border Guards Wipe Out Russian Infantry In Belgorod Direction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The unit reported this on Facebook, publishing a video of the combat operation, Ukrinform saw.

The results were achieved through remote mining and precise drone strikes.

In addition, border guards destroyed three vehicles used by the invaders.

The unit noted that the enemy is losing its ability to maneuver, provide fire support, and conduct organized withdrawals.

ParatroopersRussian D-30 howitzer in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a number of Russian army shelters along with personnel in the Kupiansk direction.

Photo: Phoenix unit