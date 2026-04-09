MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Strathmore Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

April 09, 2026 5:00 PM EDT | Source: Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (CSE: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) (" Strathmore " or " the Company ") announces that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 and move to semi-annual financial reporting (" SAR ").

Coordinated Blanket Order 51-93 allows eligible venture issuers listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. Strathmore's' fiscal year ends on July 31, 2025. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for its first and third quarters:

Interim Period: The Company will not file an interim report for the third quarter (Q3) ending April 30, 2026; and Ongoing Reporting: Strathmore will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of July 31, 2026) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of January 31, 2027).

Strathmore confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 – 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. Strathmore is focused on discovering uranium deposits in Wyoming, and has three permitted uranium projects including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Telephone: 1 888 882 8177

Email: ...

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

Neither CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.