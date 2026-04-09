Latham Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call Date
We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call by visiting . Callers who pre-register will be sent a confirmation e-mail including a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. To ensure you are connected for the full call, please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at under“Events & Presentations.”
Those without internet access, or unable to pre-register, may dial in by calling:
PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN (TOLL-FREE): 1-833-953-2435
PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL-IN: 1-412-317-5764
For those who are unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, through May 5, 2027, on the Company's investor relations website under“Events & Presentations.”
About Latham Group, Inc.
Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of approximately 1,900 employees across 35 locations.
Contact:
Lynn Morgen
Casey Kotary
ADVIS IR Y Partners
...
212-750-5800
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