Collaborators Celebrate Groundbreaking Of Tosohatchee Trailhead, Improvements In Access To Florida Trail

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation (FWCF), Trust for Public Land (TPL), Florida Trail Association (FTA), Disney, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) joined to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new trailhead at Tosohatchee Wildlife Management Area in Orange County.

The Tosohatchee Wildlife Management Area consists of more than 30,000 acres. It is an important part of the St. Johns River watershed in eastern Orange County and is a popular destination for visitors wanting to experience wild Florida. It hosts several miles of the Florida Trail along an extensive mosaic of conservation lands spanning nearly 100 miles from Volusia County in the North down to Okeechobee County in the South.

The new trailhead on the north side of Tosohatchee is planned for opening in 2027. It is the first step in a two-year initiative supported by the Disney Conservation Fund that will establish at least five official trailheads throughout the state, connecting the public to the Florida Wildlife Corridor. This collaboration between Disney, the Corridor Foundation, TPL, and FTA will enhance access, safety, and trail amenities for visitors to the Florida National Scenic Trail and Florida's multiuse trail networks, while progressing towards a longer vision of seeing a fully connected Wildlife Corridor.

Vice Mayor Kelly Semrad, District 5 Commissioner for Orange County, welcomed the attendees and shared the importance of the Florida Wildlife Corridor for conservation, water quality, wildlife habitat, and the economy. She expressed that the groundbreaking ceremony highlighted the dedication and hard work of those striving to improve access to nature for the community. Their efforts not only benefit visitors and current residents, but also create a lasting legacy for future generations.

“We are grateful to Disney for their generous support of this trailhead initiative and to our partners at the Trust for Public Land and the Florida Trail Association for helping bring it to life,” said Mallory Dimmitt, CEO of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation.“We also congratulate the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and their staff at Tosohatchee Wildlife Management Area for leading the way as the first site in a growing network of trailheads. By expanding access to the Corridor and the Florida Trail, more Floridians and visitors alike will now be able to experience the wild heart of our state.”

Partners hope this project will also serve as a catalyst for broader improvements along the Florida National Scenic Trail, particularly in Orange County, which currently has a significant gap in the trail. TPL will work with partners as the trusted acquisition expert to help close the gaps.

“This trailhead improvement is a strong step to better connect people with nature right here in Orange County,” said Melissa Hill, Senior Project Manager at TPL.“By improving access amenities today and working together to close the gaps in the Florida National Scenic Trail over the next few years, we look forward to how this collaboration will help everyone have better access to a connected Wildlife Corridor.”

There are 11 miles of the Florida Trail that wind through the northern section of Tosohatchee WMA, however there are no trailheads at the entrance and exit of this segment. An aim of this project is to improve access to nature in areas that are underserved.

“Connecting kids and families to nature has been core to Disney's mission dating back to Walt Disney himself, and we strive to build that connection not just through our films and attractions, but through real-world experiences outdoors, like hiking Florida's trails,” said Zak Gezon, Conservation Director with Disney Conservation.“We're produ to support efforts that create trailheads, invite families into Florida's Wildlife Corridor, and help protect the natural landscapes that make this place so special.”

“The Florida Trail is fifteen hundred connected miles from the Everglades to the panhandle, and there's about three hundred miles of road walk that diverts hikers off the trail to the sides of roads for continuity, tearing them away from an immersive experience, and this project today is one step toward fixing that,” said Florida Trail Association Executive Director Sean Amidon.

The groundbreaking marks a milestone in collaborative efforts to support Florida's trail network and provide outdoor experiences that promote health, community, and and connection to nature.