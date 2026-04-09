War Reshapes Latin America's Tourism Map

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

- The Dominican Republic welcomed 223,328 tourists during Holy Week - up 14.8% year-on-year - as European carriers redirected flights from Greece, Turkey, and Egypt toward Caribbean destinations after Middle East airspace closures grounded over 20,000 flights

- Brazil recorded 2.6 million international arrivals in January–February 2026 (+22%), Costa Rica hit 653,959 (+10.4%), and Mexico set a record with 8.84 million in January alone (+10%) - all benefiting from rerouted European capacity and favorable exchange rates

- Argentina is the region's clearest loser: inbound tourism fell 14.3% in 2025, outbound surged 43.1%, and the $4.05 billion tourism deficit is draining hard currency - a self-inflicted wound driven by the strong peso, not the war

- IATA warned at WOCA 2026 in Santiago that jet fuel is now Latin American airlines' top concern - rerouted flights burn 2–4 extra hours of fuel per sector, and Arajet's CEO says fuel costs have risen 70% since the conflict began

The Middle East war is producing a tourism windfall for Latin America that nobody planned for and nobody controls. European airlines are rerouting entire seasonal schedules away from the Gulf and eastern Mediterranean, jet fuel costs are squeezing margins across every carrier in the hemisphere, and the region's travel economies are splitting along lines that have little to do with beaches or brochures - and everything to do with exchange rates, air connectivity, and geographic luck.

The Latin America tourism war dividend is real but unevenly distributed. Since Israel's pre-emptive strike on Iran in late February and the subsequent closure of airspace across Iran, Iraq, and parts of Saudi Arabia, over 20,000 commercial flights have been canceled or rerouted globally. Lufthansa, Air France, Emirates, and Qatar Airways have suspended or diverted services that normally cross Gulf airspace. Some of that displaced capacity - particularly European leisure traffic that would have gone to Greece, Turkey, and Egypt - is landing in the Caribbean and South America instead. The pattern is visible in the data, confirmed by airport operators, and already reshaping revenue projections for the second half of 2026.

The Dominican Republic: Ground Zero for the Rerouting Effect

No country illustrates the dynamic more clearly than the Dominican Republic. Tourism Minister David Collado reported that the country welcomed 223,328 tourists during Holy Week alone, a 14.8% increase over the same period in 2025, with the final four days of the holiday showing an even sharper 18.7% jump. Collado described the results as evidence of the country's safety, attractiveness, and capacity to generate employment - and while that framing is predictable, the numbers behind it are not.

Frank Elías Rainieri, president of Grupo Puntacana and operator of Punta Cana International Airport, provided the most direct account of the rerouting effect in comments to local media. He confirmed that March arrivals grew 14%, that April was showing“enormous growth,” and - critically - that several European airlines had redirected flights originally bound for Greece, Turkey, Egypt, and other eastern Mediterranean destinations toward Dominican airports. Rainieri also warned that the conflict could eventually trigger a European jet fuel shortage, noting that airports in England were already struggling to source aviation fuel. The Dominican Republic's broader tourism trajectory - 11.6 million visitors in 2025, the most in the Caribbean - means the rerouting hits an economy already running hot.

The pain is concentrated on the airline side. Víctor Pacheco, CEO of Dominican low-cost carrier Arajet, offered a blunt assessment of the fuel squeeze. Jet fuel accounts for 40% of operating costs, he said, and that figure has risen 70% since the war began. When Arajet raised ticket prices 10%, demand fell 25%. The airline is now flying loss-making routes because canceling them would forfeit slots.“If you keep raising prices, nobody will travel,” Pacheco said. The Dominican Republic is gaining tourists but its airlines are bleeding cash to deliver them - a paradox that will define the sector's profitability through at least the summer season.

Brazil: The Weak Real as a Structural Magnet

Brazil's tourism surge predates the war but has been amplified by it. The country recorded 2.6 million international arrivals in January and February, a 22% year-on-year increase that prompted Embratur president Marcelo Freixo to revise the full-year target from 10 million to 11.5 million. If met, that figure would nearly double pre-pandemic levels and mark the highest total in the history of Brazilian tourism tracking.

European arrivals drove much of the acceleration. Portuguese visitors rose 30%, Germans 17%, and British tourists 15% compared with early 2025. Chinese arrivals jumped 75% after Brazil waived visa requirements. From South America, Colombian visitors surged 37% and Chilean arrivals rose 11%. Argentina remained the top source country, with air arrivals up 28%, though land crossings from Argentina fell 18% - a divergence that reflects the strong peso making bus travel less attractive while Argentine air passengers increasingly choose Brazil over domestic destinations.

The exchange rate is the quiet engine behind the numbers. With the real hovering around R$5.10 to the dollar, foreign visitors find Brazilian hotels, restaurants, and services dramatically cheaper than equivalent offerings in Europe or North America. An aviation connectivity push - 64 new international routes approved for 2026, including Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Air France, and Iberia - has given European travelers more ways to reach a destination that was historically underserved by long-haul flights. The structural barriers that have always held back Brazilian tourism - expensive flights, safety perceptions, language gaps - remain, but the war-driven rerouting and the currency discount are temporarily overriding them.

Costa Rica and Mexico: Scale Meets Momentum

Costa Rica posted 653,959 international visitors in January and February, up 10.4% from the same period in 2025, according to the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT). The European component tells the story: 103,902 tourists from Europe visited in the first two months, a 12.7% increase. Daniel Oduber Quirós Airport in Liberia - the beach and resort gateway in Guanacaste - grew 16.3%, outpacing the San José hub and suggesting that leisure travelers seeking warm-weather alternatives to the disrupted Mediterranean are choosing Costa Rica. The country's eco-tourism brand, digital nomad visa program, and reputation for political stability give it a competitive advantage that pure beach destinations lack.

Mexico operates at an entirely different scale. The country recorded 8.84 million international visitors in January alone - the highest monthly total in its modern history - generating $3.5 billion (~68.9 billion Mexican pesos) in foreign exchange earnings, a 4% increase over the prior year. The growth came from across the source map: the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and Spain all contributed. Jalisco state is positioning aggressively for the FIFA World Cup in June 2026, co-hosted across three Mexican cities including Guadalajara. Deloitte estimates the tournament could deliver over $2.73 billion in economic impact to Mexico, with up to 5.5 million visitors during the tournament period - a 44% increase over typical levels.

Argentina: The Self-Inflicted Casualty

Argentina is the region's starkest tourism loser, and the Middle East war has nothing to do with it. The country's problem is entirely self-inflicted: President Milei's anti-inflation strategy produced a strong peso that has made Argentina prohibitively expensive for foreign visitors while turning outbound travel into a bargain for Argentines. INDEC data shows inbound arrivals fell 14.3% in 2025 to approximately 5.3 million, while outbound tourism surged 43.1% to nearly 11.9 million trips.

The spending numbers expose the hemorrhage. Argentines spent $7.16 billion abroad in 2025. Foreign visitors spent $3.11 billion inside Argentina. The resulting $4.05 billion tourism deficit is a hard-currency drain that the central bank can ill afford. In December alone, 1.28 million Argentine residents left the country while only 887,800 non-residents entered - a net negative of nearly 390,000 international visitors in a single month. Ski resorts in Patagonia, beach towns on the Atlantic coast, and cultural landmarks like Perito Moreno and Iguazú Falls are reporting lower occupancy, while Brazilian destinations like Florianópolis and Chilean beach towns absorb Argentine tourists who find dramatically better value across the border.

The irony is precise: Argentina's sharpest tourism slump in modern history is actively subsidizing Brazil's record boom. Argentine air arrivals to Brazil rose 28% in early 2026. The same currency that repels foreign visitors from Buenos Aires pushes Argentine vacationers into Rio de Janeiro, Santiago, and Punta del Este - where their pesos buy more. Private estimates put the full-year loss of foreign-currency tourism earnings at $11–$13 billion, exceeding 1.6% of GDP. That figure would beat the previous record loss of $10.7 billion set in 2017.

Peru and Colombia: Recovering but Exposed

Peru is projecting four million foreign visitors in 2026, up from 3.4 million in 2025, but the recovery remains incomplete - still roughly 10% below 2019 levels. Chile has emerged as Peru's largest source market, with over 1.18 million arrivals, followed by the United States at approximately 629,000. The diversification away from Machu Picchu - the government is marketing Ayacucho, Cajamarca, Ica, Amazonas, and Cusco's secondary circuits to international buyers - is gaining traction but has not yet offset the capacity constraints of the country's signature site, which drew 1.45 million visitors in 2025 but still fell short of its 2019 peak. Sunday's presidential election adds political uncertainty that could affect investor confidence in tourism infrastructure.

Colombia presents a more complicated picture. Tourism revenues exceeded $21.6 billion in 2025, a record, with Bogotá, Medellín, and Cartagena all posting gains. A new Andean Migration Card simplifying border crossings between Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador, and Peru could boost regional flows. But the country faces headwinds from the 10% U.S. baseline tariff that remains in force, the persistent Level 3 travel advisory from the State Department, and the reputational drag of the intensifying regional competition as every country in the hemisphere chases the same pool of displaced European travelers.

The Jet Fuel Squeeze: Winners on Top, Pain Underneath

Beneath the arrival numbers, every country in the region faces the same cost pressure. IATA's Regional Vice President for the Americas, Peter Cerdá, warned at the WOCA 2026 summit in Santiago that rising oil and jet fuel prices are now the top concern for Latin American airlines, compounding existing pressures from taxes, regulatory complexity, and airport congestion. Rerouted flights are burning two to four extra hours of fuel per sector, adding millions in daily costs for major carriers. United Airlines raised checked baggage fees by $10 on flights to Mexico, Canada, and Latin America effective April 3, explicitly citing Middle East-driven fuel costs.

The ceasefire that briefly crashed Brent to $93 offered a reprieve - airlines globally surged, with Delta up 12%, American Airlines up 11%, and Southwest up 13% in a single session. But the deal's fragility became apparent within hours: Israel struck Lebanon claiming the ceasefire did not include Hezbollah, Iran's IRGC re-closed the Strait of Hormuz, and oil futures jumped 5.5% the following day. The fuel squeeze is far from resolved, and every Latin American tourism economy is exposed to the possibility that the conflict escalates further before the European summer season locks in.

The Structural Question: Windfall or Permanent Shift?

The Mabrian travel intelligence firm found that overall travel intent to Latin America held steady in the first half of 2026 compared with 2025, while the Caribbean showed weakening signs driven by what its analysts described as“a global softening” of travel demand from U.S. and European markets. Caribbean market share of U.S. outbound searches fell from 9.1% to 7.6% between January and March. Major urban hubs - Mexico City, São Paulo, Bogotá, and Panama City - recorded slight increases in search demand, and the data showed that Asia, not Latin America, remains the primary growth engine for global travel intent.

The central question is whether the war-driven rerouting becomes permanent. If Gulf airspace restrictions persist through the European summer, Latin America and the Caribbean could capture a structural share of the Mediterranean's traditional traffic - the kind of shift that takes years to reverse once airlines have committed seasonal schedules, ground crews, and marketing budgets to new routes. Air France resumed direct Paris–Punta Cana service in January 2026 on Boeing 777-300ER widebodies. Grupo Puntacana opened the Dominican Republic's first aircraft maintenance and repair center with a $50 million investment - infrastructure that locks in connectivity regardless of whether the war ends. The countries that have invested in sustainable tourism infrastructure are building permanent capacity, not just absorbing a temporary surge.

If the ceasefire holds and Gulf airspace fully reopens, the windfall fades - but not to zero. Airlines that have discovered profitable Caribbean and South American routes during the disruption will not abandon them overnight. Brazil's 64 new international routes, Costa Rica's Liberia airport expansion, and Mexico's World Cup infrastructure will outlast the crisis that accelerated them. Argentina, priced out by its own currency rather than by geopolitics, will keep losing ground regardless of what happens in the Strait of Hormuz.

The war in the Middle East did not create Latin America's tourism winners and losers. Brazil was already booming, the Dominican Republic was already the Caribbean's most-visited destination, and Argentina was already hemorrhaging visitors. What the war did is accelerate every existing trend - amplifying the winners, deepening the losers, and compressing a decade of competitive repositioning into a single volatile year. For the countries that can absorb the fuel costs and lock in the rerouted capacity, 2026 may prove to be the year the region permanently captured a larger share of global tourism flows. For those that cannot, the gap will only widen.

Related Coverage: Brazil's Incoming Tourism Grew 30% in Six Years. Europe Fuels Brazil Tourism Surge in Early 2026. Tourism Flows Flipped in Argentina in 2025. Argentina's Sharpest Tourism Slump in Modern History. Chile Surges Ahead as Latin America's Fastest-Growing Tourism Market. Brent Crashes to $93 and Latin America's Oil Map Flips. Dominican Republic Tourism Soars to New Heights in 2024