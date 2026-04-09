Jharkhand Plant Blast: NHRC Issues Notice Over Death, Injuries

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that one person died and seven others sustained serious injuries after an explosion at a private steel plant in the Hesla area of Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on April 6.

Commission Cites Human Rights Violation

The incident occurred in the morning while work was in progress. The explosion reportedly occurred due to excessive furnace temperature, a technical fault or negligence in adhering to the prescribed safety standards. The Commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the victims.

Notices Issued to Jharkhand Officials

As per the Commission release, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Jharkhand, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. It is expected to include the status of the injured persons' health, investigation and compensation, if any, provided to the next of kin (NOK) of the deceased worker and the injured.

According to the media report, carried on April 6, the injured persons were initially taken to nearby medical centres and later referred to a Ranchi hospital for advanced treatment, where one of the injured workers died during the course of treatment.

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