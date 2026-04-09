CD Gopinath, Member Of India's First Test-Winning Team, Passes Away

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed its sorrow at the demise of former India cricketer CD Gopinath in Chennai. He was a member of India's historic first-ever Test-winning team and one of the early contributors to the country's journey in international cricket.

According to a press release from BCCI, Gopinath represented India in eight Test matches between 1951 and 1960, making an immediate impression on debut with scores of 50 not out and 42 against England. In an era when Indian cricket was still finding its footing on the world stage, he was part of the side that secured the country's maiden Test victory against England in 1952 in Madras (now Chennai) -- a result that marked a turning point in India's cricketing history.

Domestic Career and Achievements

At the domestic level, Gopinath was a prominent figure in Madras cricket, captaining the side and contributing significantly to its growth in the early years of Indian domestic competition. He enjoyed a distinguished first-class career, scoring 4,259 runs in 60 matches. Gopinath also played a defining role in Madras' maiden Ranji Trophy triumph in 1954-55, scoring a century in the final to help the side secure its first-ever title.

Post-Playing Career

Post his playing days, he served as a national selector, including as chairman, and later as manager of the Indian team during the 1979 tour of England. He remained closely associated with the game for decades, earning the respect of players and administrators alike for his understanding of cricket and his understated presence.

BCCI Pays Tribute

BCCI President Mithun Manhas said, "CD Gopinath represented an era when Indian cricket was beginning to establish itself on the international stage. Not only did he contribute to India, but he also played a key role in Madras' early successes. His continued association with the game as chairman of the selection committee and team manager reflected his deep commitment to cricket. We mourn his passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia said, "CD Gopinath belonged to a generation that helped shape Indian cricket in its formative years. Being part of India's first Test victory is a distinction that will always be remembered. He continued to contribute to the game long after his playing days, and his association with Indian cricket remained strong over the years. The BCCI expresses its heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones." (ANI)

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