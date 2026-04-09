Rajasthani Community Strengthens Goa's Diversity, Economy: Om Birla

Birla Addresses Community in Goa

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is in Goa to inaugurate the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone VII Conference, addressed members of the Marwari-Rajasthani community living in the state. Speaking on this occasion, he said that he was very pleased to meet Marwari-Rajasthani brothers and sisters in Goa, a state rich in tourism, art, and culture.

He noted that the presence of the hardworking people of Rajasthan further strengthens Goa's cultural diversity and economic prosperity. Birla noted that there is hardly any place in the country or the world where members of the Rajasthani community are not based. People from the state, through their hard work, determination, and innovation, not only prosper but also embody the spirit of "Ek Bharat - Shreshth Bharat", he said, according to a release.

Hails Women's Participation

Expressing happiness at the large participation of women in the event, Lok Sabha Speaker said that women are progressing rapidly in various fields today, and their growing participation in the workforce is encouraging.

Birla extended his best wishes to everyone and said that the role of the Marwari community in the development of the nation and society should continue to grow stronger, and that their efforts for public welfare should be successful.

Praises Community on Social Media

Later, in a post on X, Birla asserted that his interaction with the Rajasthani community brought him immense joy. "Today, meeting Rajasthani brothers and sisters in Goa brought immense joy. Rajasthani emigrants, hailing from various parts of Rajasthan, have enhanced the prestige of Marudhara across the country and around the world. With excellence in fields such as education, business, startups, and more, you have also preserved your culture and traditions," he said.

"My heartfelt greetings to all Rajasthani emigrants who tirelessly contribute to the progress of their birthplace and place of work with their capabilities," he added. (ANI)

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