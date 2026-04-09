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SSR, Sherritt, ROK At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> SSR Mining Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $46.01. SSR Mining will release its first quarter 2026 financial results after markets close on May 5.
Sherritt International Corporation (T.S) Hit a new 52-Week High of 29.5 cents. Sherritt has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of common shares of Sherritt raising total gross proceeds of approximately $43.5 million.
ROK Resources Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 27 cents. ROK Thursday provided its 2026 Budget and results of its 2025 year-end reserves. ROK's 2026 capital program will focus on development and reserve growth in core operating areas in Southeast Saskatchewan after limited activity in 2025.
Riley Gold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 65 cents. Riley Gold announced Monday that 6,677,401 warrants issued in connection with the Company's April 2, 2024 private placement have been exercised resulting in total gross proceeds of CDN$1,669,350.
NevGold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.82. Thursday, NevGold announced further positive oxide antimony-gold drill results at its Limousine Butte Project in Nevada. All holes completed in the 2025 drill program are now released, with further assays pending on the 35 holes completed on the Crushed and Run of Mine historical gold leach pads.
Mullen Group Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $18.00. Mullen Group intends to release its 2026 First Quarter earnings results on Thursday, April 23.
Blue Moon Metals Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $11.45. Last week, Blue Moon successfully closed its previously announced acquisition of the Gage Project, located in Washington County, Southern Utah, from Liberty Gold USA Inc., a subsidiary of Liberty Gold Corp.
Magellan Aerospace Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $26.25. In late March, Magellan posted a quarterly GAAP EPS of C$0.19, revenue of C$278.33M.
Lycos Energy Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.01. Thursday, Lycos Energy posted GAAP EPS of -C$0.93
G2 Goldfields Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $10.43. Thursday, G Mining Ventures have entered into a definitive agreement whereby
GMIN will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of G2 pursuant to a court approved plan of arrangement.
Emera Incorporated (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $74.19. Emera announced today that it does not intend to exercise its right to redeem all or any part of the currently outstanding Cumulative Minimum Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series J of the Company on May 15, 2026. There are currently 8,000,000 Series J Shares outstanding.
ADF Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $11.46. ADF GROUP announces Thursday the signing of new contracts in Quebec and in the United States worth $157.3 million.
Sherritt International Corporation (T.S) Hit a new 52-Week High of 29.5 cents. Sherritt has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of common shares of Sherritt raising total gross proceeds of approximately $43.5 million.
ROK Resources Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 27 cents. ROK Thursday provided its 2026 Budget and results of its 2025 year-end reserves. ROK's 2026 capital program will focus on development and reserve growth in core operating areas in Southeast Saskatchewan after limited activity in 2025.
Riley Gold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 65 cents. Riley Gold announced Monday that 6,677,401 warrants issued in connection with the Company's April 2, 2024 private placement have been exercised resulting in total gross proceeds of CDN$1,669,350.
NevGold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.82. Thursday, NevGold announced further positive oxide antimony-gold drill results at its Limousine Butte Project in Nevada. All holes completed in the 2025 drill program are now released, with further assays pending on the 35 holes completed on the Crushed and Run of Mine historical gold leach pads.
Mullen Group Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $18.00. Mullen Group intends to release its 2026 First Quarter earnings results on Thursday, April 23.
Blue Moon Metals Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $11.45. Last week, Blue Moon successfully closed its previously announced acquisition of the Gage Project, located in Washington County, Southern Utah, from Liberty Gold USA Inc., a subsidiary of Liberty Gold Corp.
Magellan Aerospace Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $26.25. In late March, Magellan posted a quarterly GAAP EPS of C$0.19, revenue of C$278.33M.
Lycos Energy Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.01. Thursday, Lycos Energy posted GAAP EPS of -C$0.93
G2 Goldfields Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $10.43. Thursday, G Mining Ventures have entered into a definitive agreement whereby
GMIN will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of G2 pursuant to a court approved plan of arrangement.
Emera Incorporated (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $74.19. Emera announced today that it does not intend to exercise its right to redeem all or any part of the currently outstanding Cumulative Minimum Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series J of the Company on May 15, 2026. There are currently 8,000,000 Series J Shares outstanding.
ADF Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $11.46. ADF GROUP announces Thursday the signing of new contracts in Quebec and in the United States worth $157.3 million.
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