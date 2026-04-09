PhD student, Stellenbosch University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Breyten van der Merwe is a South African doctoral researcher based at Stellenbosch University, working at the intersection of mycology and bioprospecting. His research focuses on the description and characterization of novel indigenous fungi, with particular interest in their ecology and natural products. His PhD work focuses on psychoactive mushrooms and plants, their historical use, and the potential application of their compounds to treat PTSD and depressive disorders. Broadly, his work explores the ecological, evolutionary, and cultural histories of psychoactive mushrooms, especially within an African context that has been historically underrepresented in the scientific literature.

–present PhD student, Stellenbosch University

2025 Stellenbosch University, Masters, chemical engineering

ExperienceEducation