Evgeniy Maloletka's Photo Among Winners Of World Press Photo 2026

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this is stated on the contest's official website.

The photograph titled“Russian Attack on Kyiv,” taken by Maloletka on April 24, 2025, was recognized by the World Press Photo jury as one of the best works in the“Europe” category.

“Valeria Sinyuk (65) sits near her badly damaged home. She was asleep when a Russian missile destroyed the building opposite hers,” the description accompanying Maloletka's photo states.

Six other photographs were also included in the list of the best works in this category according to the World Press Photo. Among them is a work by American photojournalist David Guttenfelder, depicting a Ukrainian serviceman code-named“Trader” of the Achilles drone strike battallion preparing FPV drones for attack missions on Russian positions. The photo was taken on August 24, 2024, in the Kharkiv region.

Free festival of contemporary Ukrainian cinema to be held in Canada

The World Press Photo was founded in 1955. It is an independent, non-profit organization headquartered in Amsterdam (the Netherlands) that runs the world's largest and most prestigious annual photojournalism awards.

As reported by Ukrinform, the publishing house Ukraïner released a book by photojournalist Evgeniy Maloletka titled“The Siege of Mariupol.”