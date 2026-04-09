War Update: 64 Clashes On Front Line Since Morning, Heaviest Fighting Continues In Kostiantynivka And Pokrovsk Directions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 16:00 on Thursday, April 9, according to Ukrinform.

Today, Russian forces struck Budky, Bachivsk, Khliborob, Tovstodubove, Korenok, Rohizne, Volfyne, Stepanivka, Ryzhivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Chervone, Shalyhyne, Vorozhba, Starykove, and Prohres in the Sumy region, as well as Dibrova and Liskivshchyna in the Chernihiv region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, Russian forces shelled populated areas and positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces 47 times, including twice using multiple launch rocket systems, and dropped three guided aerial bombs.

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In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, the invaders twice attempted to improve their positions near Vovchanski Khutory. One of their attacks is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian troops carried out four assault operations near Petropavlivka and Novoosynove.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling three attempts by Russian forces to advance toward Novomykhailivka, Tverdokhlibove, and Lyman. All three assaults are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Russian forces have not attempted to advance today.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders launched one attack near Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. Two assaults are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian army has attempted 18 times to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Ivanivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka, Molodetske, and Novopidhorodne. Three assaults are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Russian troops attacked four times toward Oleksandrohrad, Vorone, and Zlahoda. The invaders also carried out an airstrike near Oleksandrivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions ten times near Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Varvarivka, Hirske, Huliaipilske, and Staroukrainka. Three attacks are ongoing.

Enemy aircraft struck Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Viktorivka, Zelena Dibrova, Krynyvka, Samiylivka, Barvinivka, Shyroke, and Liubytske.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders have not yet launched assault operations today, but carried out an airstrike near Balabyne.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Russian troops conducted three assault operations toward the Antonivskyi Bridge. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In other sectors of the front, the situation remains unchanged. Russian forces are not attempting to advance.

Ukrainian forces are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army is transferring military equipment toward the Huliaipole direction via the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol in Donetsk region.