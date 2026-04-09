Azerbaijan Railways Increases Transportation Volume In March

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan Railways CJSC transported over 1.6 million tons of cargo in March 2026, the Azerbaijan Railways says, Trend reports.

According to the information, this figure increased by 17% compared to the same period last year.

The reporting period also saw an increase in transit cargo. More than 690,000 tons of transit cargo were transported last month, representing a 21% increase compared to March 2025.