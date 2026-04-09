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Azerbaijan Railways Increases Transportation Volume In March

Azerbaijan Railways Increases Transportation Volume In March


2026-04-09 03:06:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC transported over 1.6 million tons of cargo in March 2026, the Azerbaijan Railways says, Trend reports.

According to the information, this figure increased by 17% compared to the same period last year.

The reporting period also saw an increase in transit cargo. More than 690,000 tons of transit cargo were transported last month, representing a 21% increase compared to March 2025.

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Trend News Agency

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