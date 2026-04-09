Diversyfund Expands Fixed Income Platform As Private Credit Enters New Phase Of Market Opportunity

SAN DIEGO, CA - April 9, 2026 - DiversyFund ( ), a San Diego-based real estate and private credit investment platform, today announced continued expansion of its fixed income investment strategy, positioning the company to capture emerging opportunities as private credit markets enter a new and more complex phase of growth.

PRIVATE CREDIT AT AN INFLECTION POINT

The private credit market has undergone a fundamental transformation. What began as a niche alternative to traditional bank lending has evolved into a mainstream capital source - and 2026 marks a critical turning point.

According to research from Cleary Gottlieb, direct lending now matches the broadly syndicated loan market in size, with the private credit market tracking toward $3 trillion by 2028. At the same time, leading institutional voices including BlackRock have identified asset-based financing as one of the fastest-growing segments within private credit this year - driven by episodes of market volatility pushing more borrowers toward structured, private capital solutions.

DiversyFund has been building for exactly this environment.

DEPLOYING CAPITAL WHERE BANKS HAVE RETREATED

As traditional lenders continue to pull back from transitional and commercial real estate scenarios, the gap between available capital and market demand continues to widen.

Research from Wellington Management underscores a defining structural shift: banks are increasingly functioning as facilitators rather than primary risk holders - partnering with private credit managers rather than holding exposure directly on their own balance sheets. The result is a persistent and expanding opportunity for disciplined private lenders.

"This is not a temporary dislocation," said Craig Cecilio, CEO of DiversyFund. "The structural shift in lending is creating a durable window for experienced operators to step in with structured capital. That is precisely what we are designed to do."

DiversyFund's fixed income platform is built to operate within this gap - providing asset-backed capital solutions to real estate operators and credit borrowers while generating defined income for investors.

A PLATFORM BUILT FOR DISCIPLINED INVESTORS

DiversyFund's premier fixed income offering is not designed for everyone. It is a structured vehicle for experienced investors who understand how to deploy capital through market cycles and expect institutional-grade execution.

Key terms include:



Minimum investment of $100,000

Targeted double-digit yield structures

18–30 month defined investment horizons

Scheduled income distributions Asset-backed collateral across real estate and credit strategies

The platform focuses on distressed real estate, discounted note acquisitions, and credit opportunities produced by reduced bank lending activity - areas where DiversyFund's operational experience and vertically integrated model provide a distinct advantage.

THE CASE FOR STRUCTURE OVER SPECULATION

The broader market is arriving at a conclusion DiversyFund has operated on for years: income-focused, asset-backed investing outperforms speculation-driven models across full market cycles.

J.P. Morgan's March 2026 private credit analysis noted that private credit has delivered annualized returns of approximately 9% with significantly lower volatility than leveraged loans or high-yield bonds over the past decade - a performance profile rooted in structure, collateral, and disciplined underwriting.

DiversyFund's approach mirrors this institutional framework - bringing it to a select group of experienced private investors.

THREE DECADES OF EXECUTION, APPLIED TO TODAY'S MARKET

DiversyFund was founded on over three decades of real estate and capital markets experience. The company has remained operational through one of the most disruptive periods in commercial real estate history - managing its multifamily portfolio through rising rates, tightening liquidity, and reduced transaction volumes that forced many competitors to retrench or exit the market entirely.

That operational continuity is now a strategic asset.

"Discipline in a down cycle is not something you develop when conditions get difficult," added Cecilio. "It is something you either have or you don't. We have been building and refining it for thirty years."

PLATFORM INFRASTRUCTURE AND INVESTOR EXPERIENCE

Alongside its investment strategy, DiversyFund continues to invest in platform infrastructure - including AI-driven investment analysis, enhanced investor reporting and communication systems, and streamlined operational workflows. These improvements are designed to provide investors with the transparency and execution quality they expect from institutional-grade private market access.

ABOUT DIVERSYFUND

DiversyFund is a real estate and private credit investment platform focused on structured income and disciplined capital deployment. Built on decades of experience across real estate acquisition, development, and capital markets, the company manages investments across multifamily assets and alternative fixed income strategies.

For more information, visit.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.