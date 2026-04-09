Cannaspyglass Advances Chatcsg With MCP Integration, Unlocking Real-Time Cannabis Data Inside AI Workflows

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- CannaSpyglass, a leading provider of verified cannabis market data and operator intelligence, today announced a major advancement to its ChatCSG feature with the introduction of Model Context Protocol (MCP) capabilities.

With MCP integration, ChatCSG can now connect directly to CannaSpyglass datasets while also incorporating relevant information from across the internet-bringing together structured cannabis data and broader context in a single, seamless experience.

This update enables users to ask complex, business-critical questions in plain language and receive immediate, actionable insights-without exporting data, switching tools, or manually compiling reports.

ChatCSG is designed to function as an intelligent layer on top of CannaSpyglass' verified datasets, helping operators, investors, and service providers quickly extract meaningful insights from large volumes of data.

Users can now input prompts such as:

“Pull a list of multi-location cannabis operators in New York.”

“I'm in private equity-what should I prioritize when evaluating operators in this market?”

ChatCSG not only retrieves the relevant data but also interprets it-surfacing patterns, prioritizing insights by geography or business model, and highlighting what matters most based on the user's intent.

The addition of MCP allows ChatCSG to integrate directly into AI tools and chat environments where users are already working. Rather than relying on static exports or disconnected dashboards, users can now interact with live CannaSpyglass data in real time-inside platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and other AI assistants that support MCP.

This means:

--No more manual data pulls or spreadsheet cleanup

--No more context switching between tools

--No lag between question and answer

Instead, insights are generated dynamically, combining verified cannabis datasets with broader market context to deliver a more complete picture.

CannaSpyglass developed ChatCSG's MCP capabilities in response to growing demand for faster, more intuitive ways to work with cannabis data-particularly among multi-state operators, investors, and B2B service providers.

“Access to data is no longer the challenge-turning it into something actionable, quickly, is,” said [Tyler Works, Chief Growth Officer of CannaSpyglass].“With ChatCSG and MCP, we're removing the friction between question and insight. You can ask what you need in plain language, and the system does the work for you.”

By combining verified datasets, AI-driven interpretation, and real-time context from the internet, ChatCSG represents a shift from traditional data platforms toward a more interactive, intelligence-driven approach.

The result is a system that doesn't just deliver data-but helps users understand what to do with it.

CannaSpyglass continues to invest in AI-driven capabilities that make cannabis market intelligence more accessible, more actionable, and more aligned with how modern teams operate.

The enhanced ChatCSG feature with limited MCP capabilities is now available to select CannaSpyglass subscribers.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit ( ) or email Tyler Works at....