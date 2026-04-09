Telos Corporation's Xacta Platform Achieves Full Fedramp High Authorization With Addition Of Xacta.Io And Xacta.Ai

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Full Xacta platform now FedRAMP High authorized, expanding AI-driven compliance and risk management capabilities for mission-critical environments

ASHBURN, Va., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world's most security-conscious organizations, today announced that its Xacta® Cyber GRC platform has achieved full FedRAMP Impact Level High authorization, following the approval of its Xacta and modules.

Telos' Xacta 360TM achieved FedRAMP High authorization in July 2025. With the addition of Xacta and the full Xacta suite is now FedRAMP High authorized, adding continuous monitoring and artificial intelligence enhancements to the Xacta FedRAMP High portfolio, enabling customers to reduce manual effort, improve real-time visibility into risk, and streamline audit readiness.

“Achieving FedRAMP High authorization demonstrates that the Xacta Cyber GRC platform meets the rigorous security requirements needed to operate in the government's most sensitive environments,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos.“Xacta combines AI-driven automation and deep regulatory expertise to help federal agencies dramatically reduce the time required to implement and validate controls – turning compliance into a faster, more insight-driven operation.”

The Xacta suite includes:



Xacta 360, which automates cyber governance, risk and compliance workflows to support faster authorization and continuous monitoring across on-premises and cloud environments.



which seamlessly integrates multiple security tools to deliver critical insights and superior risk management.

which uses a human-centric approach to artificial intelligence to integrate unique user content and expertise, and query it alongside existing data to uncover instant, actionable insights on risk and compliance.



The FedRAMP High authorization of the full Xacta platform offers flexibility to meet the needs of federal agencies to safeguard their most sensitive information through seamless integration of agency-specific tools and content.

FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program that enables agencies to adopt modern cloud technologies by providing a standardized approach to the security and protection of federal information. The FedRAMP High impact level is the highest within the program, allowing federal agencies to safely and efficiently use cloud services while handling unclassified but highly sensitive information, such as financial information, healthcare records and personally identifiable information (PII).

Xacta helps organizations address complex cyber risk and compliance challenges through intelligent workflow, automated control selection and assessment, and continuous compliance monitoring. Xacta offers a vast knowledge base of thousands of individual security requirements and associated test procedures, organized and cross-referenced to multiple government and industry security policies and standards to produce artifacts in traditional office documents and machine-readable formats like Open Security Controls Assessment Language (OSCAL).

For more information about Xacta, visit , or find Xacta in the FedRAMP Marketplace.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world's most security-conscious organizations with efficient, adaptable, and secure solutions that safeguard people, systems, and information. We deliver advanced capabilities across cyber governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) with Xacta®; identity and biometric solutions; secure networks and communications; and TSA PreCheck® enrollment services. Serving the U.S. federal government, regulated industries, and global enterprises, Telos helps customers stay ahead of evolving threats, accelerate compliance, and achieve mission success. Driven by purpose and guided by our core values, we build trusted partnerships, deliver superior solutions, and help create a more secure, interconnected world. Learn more at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on the Company's management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to them. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in the Company's filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as subsequent and future filings and reports by the Company, copies of which are available at and on the SEC's website at

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that its management believes are reasonable when made, the Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company's actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments, may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of such statement and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of the statement, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

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