Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Dr Anne-Marie Großmann-Minkwitz nominated for the election to the Supervisory Board of Vonovia

09.04.2026 / 15:11 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dr Anne-Marie Großmann-Minkwitz nominated for the election to the Supervisory Board of Vonovia

Entrepreneur is set to succeed Matthias Hünlein

Jürgen Fenk is standing for re-election AGM will be held in person on May 21, 2026 Bochum, April 9, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Vonovia SE (“Vonovia”), Europe's leading residential real estate company, is proposing Dr Anne-Marie Großmann-Minkwitz for election to the company's Supervisory Board at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place in-person on May 21, 2026, in Bochum. Subject to election by the AGM, Anne-Marie Großmann-Minkwitz will succeed the current Supervisory Board member Matthias Hünlein, who is not standing for re-election. Jürgen Fenk, who has been a member of the Supervisory Board since April 2022, is also standing for election to the Board along with Großmann-Minkwitz. Anne-Marie Großmann-Minkwitz (37) has held various management positions since 2019 – including, since 2025, serving as a member of the Executive Board of GMH Gruppe Management SE, where she is responsible for the strategy of the family-run steel company. Also, she is a co-owner of the group. Previously, Großmann-Minkwitz worked as Managing Director at WINDHOFF Bahn- und Anlagentechnik and as a consultant at Bain & Company. Following study visits to London and Beijing, and after completing a Master's degree in Econonomics & Management Science at Humboldt-Universität in Berlin, she obtained her PhD in 2015 at the Technische Universität Berlin in the Department of Innovation Economics. Further information can be found in the invitation to Vonovia's Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2026:



Dr Anne-Marie Großmann-Minkwitz nominated for election to the Vonovia Supervisory Board. Photo: GMH Group. FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE. About Vonovia Vonovia SE is Europe's leading residential real estate company. With 531,000 residential units in Germany, Sweden and Austria, the focus is on letting and developing modern and energy-efficient housing. At an average in-place rent of €8.38/sqm/month (€8.19 in Germany), the company operates in the affordable housing segment. In 2025 Vonovia invested around €2bn in its housing portfolio and the construction of new apartments. Vonovia aims to offer attractive risk-adjusted returns to shareholders, a home with a high quality of living and excellent service to its tenants, and a modern, challenging, and rewarding work environment to its employees. The Bochum-based company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013. Since September 2015 Vonovia has been a constituent in the DAX40. Vonovia SE is also a constituent of additional national and international indices, including DAX 50 ESG, Dow Jones Best-in-Class Europe Index, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe, and GPR 250 World. Vonovia has a workforce of approximately 12,700 employees. 09.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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