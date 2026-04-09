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Dr Anne-Marie Großmann-Minkwitz Nominated For The Election To The Supervisory Board Of Vonovia
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Vonovia SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Dr Anne-Marie Großmann-Minkwitz nominated for the election to the Supervisory Board of Vonovia
09.04.2026 / 15:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Dr Anne-Marie Großmann-Minkwitz nominated for the election to the Supervisory Board of Vonovia
Dr Anne-Marie Großmann-Minkwitz nominated for election to the Vonovia Supervisory Board. Photo: GMH Group. FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE. About Vonovia Vonovia SE is Europe's leading residential real estate company. With 531,000 residential units in Germany, Sweden and Austria, the focus is on letting and developing modern and energy-efficient housing. At an average in-place rent of €8.38/sqm/month (€8.19 in Germany), the company operates in the affordable housing segment. In 2025 Vonovia invested around €2bn in its housing portfolio and the construction of new apartments. Vonovia aims to offer attractive risk-adjusted returns to shareholders, a home with a high quality of living and excellent service to its tenants, and a modern, challenging, and rewarding work environment to its employees. The Bochum-based company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013. Since September 2015 Vonovia has been a constituent in the DAX40. Vonovia SE is also a constituent of additional national and international indices, including DAX 50 ESG, Dow Jones Best-in-Class Europe Index, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe, and GPR 250 World. Vonovia has a workforce of approximately 12,700 employees. 09.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vonovia SE
|Universitätsstraße 133
|44803 Bochum
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 234 314 1609
|Fax:
|+49 234 314 2995
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A1ML7J1
|WKN:
|A1ML7J
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2305944
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2305944 09.04.2026 CET/CEST
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