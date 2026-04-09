MP Cracks Down On LPG Black Marketing, Pushes PNG Adoption

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 9 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has launched a strong state-wide drive against the black marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders under the Essential Commodities Act.

In the latest enforcement action, officials conducted inspections at 2,840 locations, seized 3,961 LPG cylinders, and registered First Information Reports in 11 cases. Separately, inspections were conducted at 734 petrol pumps across the state, resulting in one First Information Report.

Additional Chief Secretary Rashmi Arun Shami has launched a special campaign to provide Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections to 1.5 lakh households and commercial establishments where pipeline infrastructure already exists, but connections have not been taken.

The government has set a target of completing these connections within the next three months.

Domestic and commercial consumers living near existing PNG pipelines have been urged to switch to PNG; failure to do so within the stipulated period may lead to the discontinuation of their LPG supply. Priority is being given to institutions, correctional homes, police colonies, defence establishments, and industrial units in areas where pipelines are laid.

All City Gas Distribution entities have been instructed to organise camps with support from district administration, municipal bodies, and oil companies. Daily monitoring of applications and connections is underway.

Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection Minister Govind Singh Rajput stated that continuous measures are being taken to curb illegal activities. He directed all District Supply Controllers and oil company officials to maintain strict and ongoing vigilance at petrol pumps and LPG distribution points.

The Minister reassured the public that there is no shortage of essential fuels and cooking gas in Madhya Pradesh or across the country. Adequate stocks of LPG (domestic and commercial), petrol, diesel, PNG, and CNG are available.

Domestic LPG cylinders are being supplied continuously against valid bookings, while commercial cylinders are being distributed as per the government's allocation priorities and the revised 70 per cent limit set by the Government of India. Bottling plants in the state are operating extended hours to meet demand.

Special attention is being given to small business operators, street vendors, institutions, and priority sectors. The government has also made 5 kg LPG cylinders available through oil companies for migrant labourers, students, and similar groups.

The state government is fast-tracking Right of Use permissions for new pipeline laying, granting approvals within 24 hours of application. No pending applications remain.

Minister Rajput appealed to citizens to adopt alternative cooking methods such as induction cooktops, solar cookers, biogas, Gobar-Dhan initiatives, and eco-friendly Go-kasht (wood logs) produced by Self-Help Groups to reduce dependence on cylinders.