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Italy’s Meloni Pushes Back Against Pro-Trump Accusations
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pushed back Thursday against accusations that she is drifting too close to US President Donald Trump, asserting that Italy's foreign policy stance is rooted in eight decades of unwavering Western alignment — not personal allegiance.
Addressing lawmakers in Rome, Meloni was unequivocal. According to a report by media: "Italy's international positioning wasn't invented by this government, but has remained the same for about 80 years," she told parliament.
She swiftly dismissed the notion that she must choose between Washington and Brussels as a "now-cliché refrain," and took a pointed jab at opposition leader Elly Schlein of the center-left Democratic Party — co-opting her rival's own language to make the case for national unity on transatlantic policy.
"I would say, borrowing a phrase dear to Elly Schlein, that we are stubbornly united," she said. "We are 'stubbornly Western,' because only if the West is united can it be a force capable of expressing its voice on the world stage."
Strait of Hormuz: Rome Sounds the Alarm
Meloni also turned her attention to escalating tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy and trade, cautioning that any interference with free passage could trigger severe economic shockwaves.
"Full restoration of freedom of movement in the Strait of Hormuz is needed, and it must not be subject to any restrictions," she said, warning that permitting Iran to impose additional transit duties could lead to "unpredictable economic consequences."
EU Fiscal Safety Net on the Table
Looking beyond the immediate crisis, Meloni signaled that the European Union may need to activate emergency economic tools should tensions with Iran deteriorate further. She raised the prospect of temporarily suspending the bloc's Stability and Growth Pact — a mechanism previously deployed during the COVID-19 pandemic — as a contingency measure.
"If there is a new escalation... it should not be taboo to consider the possible temporary suspension of the Stability and Growth Pact," she said, emphasizing that any such action would apply uniformly across all EU member states rather than serving as a lifeline for any single country.
The Stability and Growth Pact binds member states to maintaining sound public finances and coordinating fiscal policy to safeguard the stability of the euro.
Addressing lawmakers in Rome, Meloni was unequivocal. According to a report by media: "Italy's international positioning wasn't invented by this government, but has remained the same for about 80 years," she told parliament.
She swiftly dismissed the notion that she must choose between Washington and Brussels as a "now-cliché refrain," and took a pointed jab at opposition leader Elly Schlein of the center-left Democratic Party — co-opting her rival's own language to make the case for national unity on transatlantic policy.
"I would say, borrowing a phrase dear to Elly Schlein, that we are stubbornly united," she said. "We are 'stubbornly Western,' because only if the West is united can it be a force capable of expressing its voice on the world stage."
Strait of Hormuz: Rome Sounds the Alarm
Meloni also turned her attention to escalating tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy and trade, cautioning that any interference with free passage could trigger severe economic shockwaves.
"Full restoration of freedom of movement in the Strait of Hormuz is needed, and it must not be subject to any restrictions," she said, warning that permitting Iran to impose additional transit duties could lead to "unpredictable economic consequences."
EU Fiscal Safety Net on the Table
Looking beyond the immediate crisis, Meloni signaled that the European Union may need to activate emergency economic tools should tensions with Iran deteriorate further. She raised the prospect of temporarily suspending the bloc's Stability and Growth Pact — a mechanism previously deployed during the COVID-19 pandemic — as a contingency measure.
"If there is a new escalation... it should not be taboo to consider the possible temporary suspension of the Stability and Growth Pact," she said, emphasizing that any such action would apply uniformly across all EU member states rather than serving as a lifeline for any single country.
The Stability and Growth Pact binds member states to maintaining sound public finances and coordinating fiscal policy to safeguard the stability of the euro.
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