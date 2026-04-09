“The Infinity Within” Wins Literary Global Book Award, Honoring Kris Land's Visionary Guide To Breaking Through Fear And Reclaiming Inner Power

LiteraryGlobal has announced the winners of the 2025 Literary Global Book Awards, recognizing outstanding achievement in literature and celebrating excellence, originality, and impact in contemporary publishing. This year's competition drew submissions from independent authors, small presses, and established publishers, spotlighting the strength and diversity of today's global literary community. The Infinity Within by Kris Land has been named a Literary Global Book Award recipient.

The Infinity Within invites readers into a story-driven journey that challenges limitation at its roots. Through the experiences of Gabe, the narrative unfolds from an eerie childhood moment when a toy train seems to turn weightless, to a near-fatal car crash where time bends, and fate appears to reverse. These encounters push Gabe to test the boundary between“impossible” and“everyday,” including early-morning experiments in a quiet orchard where stillness dissolves doubt and intention becomes a force. Along the way, Gabe encounters“cosmic teachers,” spanning ancient spiritual icons and modern disruptors, including figures such as Jesus, the Buddha, Eckhart Tolle, and even Elon Musk. Each reflects a different expression of boldness, faith, and unconventional certainty.

More than a catalog of extraordinary moments, The Infinity Within positions itself as a practical map for releasing illusions and reconnecting with the“infinite spark” within. Readers will find key themes such as near-death experiences where crisis ignites improbable survival,“orchard illusions” tested at sunrise that reveal how quickly the impossible can crumble, and practical steps to cultivate inner stillness that strengthens clarity, dissolves doubt, and supports intentional living.

“This book is an invitation to remember who you truly are beneath fear and conditioning,” said Kris Land.“I am honored that the Literary Global Book Awards recognized The Infinity Within and the message that transformation is possible when we learn to trust what we carry inside.”

The Literary Global Book Awards are presented annually by LiteraryGlobal and celebrate excellence in contemporary literature, with a focus on originality and real-world impact.

The Infinity Within: Break Through Fear, Trust Your Inner Power, and Create a Life That Reflects Who You Truly Are is available now. Purchase your copy on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and begin the journey to break through fear, trust your inner power, and create a life aligned with who you truly are.

About the Author

Kris Land is a transformative, award-winning author and dynamic leader who has spent more than four decades mastering and simplifying complex fields, including construction, finance, technology, and spiritual development. His work is driven by a clear mission: to equip readers with practical tools, confidence, and clarity so they can reclaim power over their lives and shape their own destinies.

Kris first began documenting his owner-builder experience in the 2000s. Those early notes evolved into the acclaimed How to Build Your Dream Home series, a set of detailed, accessible manuals designed to help aspiring homebuilders save money, avoid setbacks, and build with confidence. He later expanded his impact into financial empowerment with The Finance Book for Young Adults, offering readers a foundational shift in how money works and how long-term wealth is built through actionable, real-world strategies.

Completed in 2025 after more than 40 years in the making, The Infinity Within is Kris's most personal and profound work. Blending story-driven mysticism with lived insight, it invites readers to break through fear, trust their inner knowing, and remember the divine truth woven through their lives. Across every title, Kris delivers more than information. He offers transformation that helps readers build, grow, and awaken with purpose.

To learn more about Kris Land and explore his books, visit: KrisLand.