'Prem Returns!' Salman Khan's Fans Go Gaga Over His 90S Look, Sends Netizens Into Nostalgia

Salman Khan has had fans talking again, this time for a styling decision reminiscent of the great 1990s. Late on Wednesday, the actor was photographed at the airport showcasing his new outfit, which included glasses, and subsequently shared a shot on Instagram with the same mood, switching clear glasses for sunglasses.

Salman wore a black shirt and pants, keeping things basic but stunning. The addition of spectacles, along with a considerably thinner frame and sharper jawline, drew immediate attention, with many comparing it to his previous on-screen personas.

View the video here:

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A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav)

Not only that, but the actor posted a monochrome video of himself on Instagram, breaking into the song "Mera Jee Nahi Bhara".

Hand him a pen & paper, and that's Sameer from Jhoka Hawa Ka Aaj Bhi... ✨️#SalmanKhan twitter/AJqNcCsPjF

- Salman's Lustre (@Salmans_Lustre) April 8, 2026

Social media quickly picked up on the nostalgia. Several admirers referred to the song Jhonka Hawa Ka Aaj Bhi from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, with one user saying, "Hand him a pen and paper, and that's Sameer all over again (sic)."

Others commented on how little his charisma seemed to have changed over the years. Comments included "Prem is back" and "Bhai's old look is back." He appears in shape (sic).

What is ahead for Salman Khan?

The look has also fuelled discussion about his upcoming project with Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally. The presently nameless project, known as SVC63, is set to begin construction in Mumbai on April 18.

Nayanthara, Anil Kapoor, and Arvind Swami will play significant roles in the film, which will be shot across various locations. It is apparently aiming for an Eid 2027 release.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is preparing to return to the big screen with Maatrubhumi, helmed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film, previously titled Battle of Galwan, was scheduled for release on April 17. However, with no official update from the manufacturers thus far, negotiations are underway to move the delivery date to August 2026.