Election Commission Files FIR Against Trinamool's Nandigram Candidate Pabitra Kar

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 9 (IANS) The Election Commission of India filed an FIR against Nandigram's Trinamool Congress candidate Pabitra Kar after receiving a complaint from BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari. According to the commission, this complaint was filed on Thursday morning.

Incidentally, on Wednesday, Suvendu Adhikari came to check the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in Haldia. Later, he held a Press meeting at the BJP office. "I would like to ask the Election Commission, which law allows an adult citizen of India to be a member of two political parties at the same time?'' Adhikari asked.

Pabitra Kar became a panchayat member by winning the election for the BJP in the panchayat elections. But on March 17, 2026, he joined the Trinamool holding the hand of Trinamool General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. He was nominated for the Nandigram Assembly constituency on the same day.

Suvendu said, "He is a Panchayat member of the BJP from Boyal Gram Panchayat. And he is fighting on the Trinamool symbol in the Assembly election. I know he did not resign from the BJP. If I give the objection, his candidature will be rejected.''

Regarding the allegations, Pabitra Kar said, "I am not aware of this matter. But the steps I will take will be legal.''

Incidentally, if a political leader is contesting the polls by changing parties and has been a public representative from any previous political party, he has to resign from that post.

Based on the complaint by Suvendu Adhikari, the Election Commission sprang into action and lodged an FIR against Pabitra Kar.

Meanwhile, polling will be held in 294 Assembly constituencies of West Bengal in two phases on April 23 and 29. The result of the voting will be known on May 4.

Nandigram goes to poll in the first phase on April 23.

The Election Commission has taken up several measures to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections in this state. A certain number of observers have been appointed in all Assembly constituencies to ensure that.