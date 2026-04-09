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Mideast Supply Chain Crisis Expected to Fuel Global Inflation for Years
(MENAFN) Structural damage inflicted on global supply chains by the Middle East conflict is set to stoke worldwide inflation for years ahead — even if the fragile US-Iran ceasefire holds, economists are warning.
US President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt to hostilities in the early hours of Wednesday, following weeks of intensifying regional warfare. While global markets surged on the news — crude oil prices tumbling sharply — fresh reports of Iranian ceasefire violations quickly revived fears across financial markets.
Economists are cautioning that halting active combat alone will not untangle the severe logistical bottlenecks and widespread infrastructure destruction currently crippling the Middle East's economic arteries.
A World Bank report published Wednesday found that the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, combined with the demolition of energy and civilian infrastructure, has destabilized markets, triggered financial turbulence, and darkened the 2026 global growth forecast. The ripple effects span elevated energy costs, contracting domestic demand, weakened consumption, suppressed investment, declining productivity, a constrained private sector, and mounting labor market pressures.
Arzu Al, an international relations professor at Marmara University, told media that while fear-driven speculative pricing has begun to ease, resistance to downward price movement signals that genuine economic recovery will be a prolonged, structural undertaking.
Al warned that the global economic architecture is undergoing a fundamental shift — moving away from cost efficiency toward a security-first model — a transition expected to permanently raise the baseline cost of international trade.
Even should the ceasefire solidify into a permanent arrangement, unresolved dangers persist: alleged mines embedded in the Strait of Hormuz, lingering security threats, soaring shipping costs, elevated insurance premiums, and mounting freight expenses continue to strain a backlog of vessels awaiting new transit clearance — delaying any meaningful rebalancing of supply and demand.
The physical devastation across the region is acting as a floor, preventing freight costs from falling back to pre-war levels.
Central banks globally now find themselves cornered, struggling to prevent persistent supply disruptions from igniting a full-blown inflation crisis.
"Losses in production capacity and insurance costs will prolong recovery, while the deep scars left in the wake of regional tensions and the pursuit of strategic resilience continue to make it more difficult for the market to establish an equilibrium," she said.
Al emphasized that managing expectations has emerged as the single most powerful instrument available to policymakers seeking to arrest confidence erosion and rein in erratic pricing behavior.
"The trajectory of the output gap shapes the resolve to combat the economic slowdown, while upwards revisions show how long interest rates will remain high," she said.
"The possibility of a rate hike still remains if cost-push pressures are passed onto wages and price hikes take on a structural nature — rare cut expectations led by the political calendar clash with the actual costs of the supply crisis, thereby weakening predictability, while ensuring global stability necessitates keeping decisive and restrictive measures in place," she added.
US President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt to hostilities in the early hours of Wednesday, following weeks of intensifying regional warfare. While global markets surged on the news — crude oil prices tumbling sharply — fresh reports of Iranian ceasefire violations quickly revived fears across financial markets.
Economists are cautioning that halting active combat alone will not untangle the severe logistical bottlenecks and widespread infrastructure destruction currently crippling the Middle East's economic arteries.
A World Bank report published Wednesday found that the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, combined with the demolition of energy and civilian infrastructure, has destabilized markets, triggered financial turbulence, and darkened the 2026 global growth forecast. The ripple effects span elevated energy costs, contracting domestic demand, weakened consumption, suppressed investment, declining productivity, a constrained private sector, and mounting labor market pressures.
Arzu Al, an international relations professor at Marmara University, told media that while fear-driven speculative pricing has begun to ease, resistance to downward price movement signals that genuine economic recovery will be a prolonged, structural undertaking.
Al warned that the global economic architecture is undergoing a fundamental shift — moving away from cost efficiency toward a security-first model — a transition expected to permanently raise the baseline cost of international trade.
Even should the ceasefire solidify into a permanent arrangement, unresolved dangers persist: alleged mines embedded in the Strait of Hormuz, lingering security threats, soaring shipping costs, elevated insurance premiums, and mounting freight expenses continue to strain a backlog of vessels awaiting new transit clearance — delaying any meaningful rebalancing of supply and demand.
The physical devastation across the region is acting as a floor, preventing freight costs from falling back to pre-war levels.
Central banks globally now find themselves cornered, struggling to prevent persistent supply disruptions from igniting a full-blown inflation crisis.
"Losses in production capacity and insurance costs will prolong recovery, while the deep scars left in the wake of regional tensions and the pursuit of strategic resilience continue to make it more difficult for the market to establish an equilibrium," she said.
Al emphasized that managing expectations has emerged as the single most powerful instrument available to policymakers seeking to arrest confidence erosion and rein in erratic pricing behavior.
"The trajectory of the output gap shapes the resolve to combat the economic slowdown, while upwards revisions show how long interest rates will remain high," she said.
"The possibility of a rate hike still remains if cost-push pressures are passed onto wages and price hikes take on a structural nature — rare cut expectations led by the political calendar clash with the actual costs of the supply crisis, thereby weakening predictability, while ensuring global stability necessitates keeping decisive and restrictive measures in place," she added.
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