(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Alpha Expands the Footprint of the Anagulu Copper-Gold Porphyry and New Camel Target Zone Measures at Least 1 x 0.25km April 09, 2026 5:51 AM EDT | Source: Alpha Exploration Ltd. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Alpha Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: ALEX) ("Alpha" or the "Company") is pleased to announce recently received shallow Rotary Air Blast ("RAB"), core drilling and expanded reconnaissance termite mound sampling program at the Anagulu Copper-Gold Porphyry Project. To date results are available from 2,584 metres of an ongoing RAB drilling program being conducted to define targets from initial termite mound sampling copper anomalies. Also, provided are complete drilling results from a program of 1,585 metres of Reverse Circulation ("RC") and core drilling completed from the end of 2025 and early 2026 exploration program. This project is located within its 100% owned, 514km2 Kerkasha Project located in Eritrea. The Anagulu copper-gold porphyry was discovered by the Alpha team through surface sampling and mapping with follow-up drilling. The project is located some 7 kilometres south of the Company's shallow, Aburna Gold Project and these projects are two of three significant discoveries made by the Alpha team on the Kerkasha licence. HIGHLIGHTS OF RECENT ANAGULU PORPHYRY RAB, CORE & RC DRILLING AND TERMITE MOUND SAMPLING RESULTS Shallow RAB drilling delivers new Camel Target Zone ("Camel") of at least 1 kilometre along trend and is open into a large area of recently sampled termite mounds anomalous in copper Camel RAB sample results range from 1,358 parts per million (ppm) to 389 ppm copper Camel is separate but parallel to drilled copper-gold mineralization some 500 metres to northwest RAB drilling also identified copper target zones extending some 1 kilometre northeast from drilled intercepts on section line SS-45 Core drilling results from ANRD041: 25.00 metres grading 0.55 percent copper ("%") and 0.16 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold. Including: 14.00 metres grading 0.84% copper and 0.26 g/t gold This intercept confirms the drilled extension of the mineralised porphyry unit, to the northeast, as previously reported in ANRD049 interval of 120 metres grading 0.30% copper and 0.47 g/t gold, on the same section line (SS-45) The mineralised unit sub-crops on this section line Based upon current data and interpretation it is estimated true widths range between 50% and 70% of the drilled intersections. John Wilton, CEO of Alpha, stated: "These recent results from the ongoing exploration field activities at our Anagulu Copper-Gold Project further indicate the increased scale potential of this porphyry system. The shallow RAB drilling, following up on results from initial reconnaissance termite mound sampling, has delivered several new and compelling targets for RC and core drill testing. The new Camel Target Zone appears especially exciting as it represents a new separate target of scale, with robust copper values, trending parallel to the known Anagulu copper-gold mineralization. The Camel Target Zone is currently mapped by the RAB copper results as at least 1 kilometre along trend and some 250 metres in width. Importantly this target zone is open to the south and west trending towards an extensive area of anomalous copper samples from termite mounds. In addition, the RAB program has provided target zones extending some 1 kilometre along the northeast trend of the drilled higher-grade spine to the copper-gold mineralized porphyry units. These targets will be RC/core drill tested in the Company's planned Q2-Q3 exploration program along with drilling our Aburna Gold Project." ANAGULU COPPER GOLD PROJECT: RAB DRILLING AND TERMITE MOUND SAMPLING RESULTS Alpha's ongoing RAB drilling program at the Anagulu Project has to date completed 316 holes for some 2,584 metres with an average depth of approximately 8.2 metres per hole. This shallow RAB drilling program is deployed as a rapid and cost-effective reconnaissance exploration method as an initial test and to define copper anomalies from termite mound sampling in areas of predominantly transported soil cover. The RAB holes provide bedrock and weathered bedrock geological and geochemical information. Figure 1 illustrates the results to date from the ongoing RAB program with a number of robust copper geochemical targets have been identified. Collectively the new copper zone targets delivered so far from the RAB drilling represent a significant expansion to the exploration target footprint of the Anagulu copper-gold porphyry mineralization (see Figure 1). One of the most compelling new targets is the Camel Target Zone ("Camel") that represents an area of at least 1 kilometre along its northeast to southwest trend and some 250 metres in width. The tenor of the RAB samples within the Camel ranges from 1,350 ppm to 389 ppm copper. These results compare favourably with surface and soil sampling copper results associated with the sub-crop of drilled copper-gold mineralization previously discovered by the Alpha exploration team at the Anagulu Project. Importantly this new target zone remains open to further expansion to the south and west into a large area of copper anomalies recently returned from termite mound sampling (see Figure 1). The southwest to northeast trend of the Camel copper anomaly runs parallel to the drilled and mineralized Anagulu porphyry units some 500 metres to the northwest, and it is currently interpreted this could represent a second mineralized units (see Figure 2). The value and application of the termite mound sampling results is that they provide very efficient and cost-effective reconnaissance copper geochemical sampling in areas of expected thin but transported soil cover. The termite burrowing activity brings sample material up from depth to the surface reflecting bedrock anomalies. In addition to the Camel, the RAB drilling has returned copper target zones extending for some 1 kilometres, along trend to the northeast, from section line SS-45. Figure 1 shows one of these target zones with values frequently over 400 ppm copper with a range from 1,010 to 358 ppm copper and an area of some 600 metres along trend and 200 metres width. Table 1 includes details of the selected RAB sample results and Table 3 details RAB drillhole ID, azimuth, hole dip (vertical), end of hole depth with collar coordinates. ANAGULU COPPER GOLD PROJECT: CORE & RC DRILLING RESULTS These new results reported here for drill holes ANDR041 and ANRD047 relate to a final batch of laboratory data from a phase of drilling conducted in late 2025 and early 2026 comprising 597 metres of Reverse Circulation ("RC") and 988 metres of diamond core ("DC") drilling. Figure 1 indicates the location of drill hole ANDR041 with its sampling results on a map of the Anagulu Project area. This intercept of 25.00 metres grading 0.55% copper and 0.16 g/t gold, including: 14.00 metres grading 0.84% copper and 0.26 g/t gold traces the previously reported drilled interval in ANDR049 of 120 metres grading 0.30% copper and 0.47 g/t gold some 100 metres vertically towards the surface (see Figure 2). Section line SS-45 now provides two drill hole intercepts confirming the extension of the mineralized porphyry unit at least 120 metres to the northeast from the previous phases of drilling. Figure 2 also shows drill holes from two adjacent lines SS-44 and SS-46 which have been projected, 40 metres each, to provide geological context. The cross section demonstrates the quartz diorite porphyry unit (purple colour on drill hole traces) is interpreted to be developed from surface to at least a vertical depth of some 240 metres below the collar of ANRD049. Drill hole ANRD047 is located some 1,750 metres to the southwest of ANDR041 as illustrated on Figure 1. This drill hole has returned an interval of 22 metres grading 0.37% copper and 0.10 g/t gold with an included interval of 6 metres grading 0.96% copper and 0.24 g/t gold. Drilling at the original discovery area of the Anagulu Project has returned a several meaningful copper-gold intercepts within the porphyry units over at least 2 kilometres along its southwest to northeast trend. This widespread copper-gold mineralization at Anagulu is hosted in a suite of fractionated intrusive units containing typical disseminated and vein hosted porphyry copper-gold textures. Table 2 includes details of the selected drill hole intervals and Table 4 details drillhole ID, azimuth, hole dip, end of hole depth with collar coordinates. POSITIVE IMPLICATIONS OF COMBINED RECENT CORE/RC/RAB DRILLING AND TERMITE MOUND SAMPLING RESULTS AT ANAGULU COPPER GOLD PROJECT The Anagulu porphyry system had already been drilled and recognised from copper in soil data to extend for some 2 by 0.5 kilometres by the Alpha exploration team. This area includes drilled intercepts such as ANR031 which returned 63 metres grading 0.57% copper and 0.94 g/t gold and AND001 intersecting 110 metres grading 0.57% copper and 1.24 g/t gold (previously reported see Figure 1). The recent exploration data from RC/core and RAB drilling now delivers further compelling and robust exploration targets within an overall increased scale Anagulu copper-gold porphyry target exploration footprint of at least some 4 by 2 kilometres. Furthermore, recent anomalous copper results from termite mound sampling clearly indicates and motivates new areas for future RAB drilling target definition ahead of RC/core testing.





Figure 1: Map Showing RAB Drilling, Termite Mound Sampling Results, Newly Identified Target Zones with Drill holes ANRD041/ANRD049 Locations, and Previous Reported Selected Drilling Results. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Figure 1 notes: Previously reported results in Alpha Exploration news releases; Alpha Exploration announces final 2024 drilling results at Aburna Gold and Anagulu Gold Copper prospects and updates exploration plans for 2025, March 21st 2025., Alpha Exploration Reports 95m of 1.30 g/t AuEq from Anagulu Porphyry Gold-Copper Prospect, Kerkasha Project Eritrea, December 9, 2021, and NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Kerkasha Project, Eritrea, RSC Mining & Mineral Exploration, 21 June 2021.





Figure 2: Cross Section SS-45 Showing ANRD041 and ANDR049 with Drill Holes from Lines SS-46 & SS-44 Projected (40 metres) and Position of New Camel Target Zone (1,358 to 389ppm Copper over ~250m width) To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Figure 2 notes: Previously reported results in Alpha Exploration news releases;, Alpha Expands Anagulu Porphyry Mineralisation with Drill Intercept of 120 metres grading 0.30% Copper and 0.47 g/t Gold, February 24, 2026, Alpha Exploration announces final 2024 drilling results at Aburna Gold and Anagulu Gold Copper prospects and updates exploration plans for 2025, March 21st 2025., Alpha Exploration Reports 95m of 1.30 g/t AuEq from Anagulu Porphyry Gold-Copper Prospect, Kerkasha Project Eritrea, December 9, 2021, and NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Kerkasha Project, Eritrea, RSC Mining & Mineral Exploration, 21 June 2021. Table 1: Selected RAB Drilling Sample Results

Hole ID Depth From

(m) Depth To

(m) Sample

Id Cu ppm

pXRF ANRBA1-R04-009 11 12 801929 1358 ANRBA1-R02-008 7 8 801952 1326 ANRBA1-R02-008 8 9 801953 1179 ANRBA1-R04-009 10 11 801928 1143 ANRBA1-R01-007 6 7 801961 1063 ANRBA1-R06-005 4 5 802028 1010 ANRBA1-R09-004 1 2 802066 1009 ANRBA1-R09-004 2 3 802067 967 ANRBA1-R07-004 3 4 802048 940 ANRBA1-R14-002 1 2 801854 914 ANRBA1-R03-007 4 5 801940 906 ANRBA1-R05-009 6 7 801923 890 ANRBA1-R05-003 1 2 802024 888 ANRBA1-R03-008 6 7 801943 851 ANRBA1-R02-002 4 5 801985 837 ANRBA1-R04-003 3 4 802006 830 ANRBA1-R03-008 5 6 801942 824 ANRBA1-R14-006 5 6 801845 809 ANRBA1-R04-003 4 5 802007 783 ANRBA1-R04-002 3 4 802004 781 ANRBA1-R05-003 2 3 802025 778 ANRBA1-R02-007 6 7 801955 777 ANRBA1-R14-002 2 3 801855 769 ANRBA1-R05-009 5 6 801922 763 ANRBA1-R04-002 4 5 802005 763 ANRBA1-R03-007 5 6 801941 762 ANRBA1-R05-004 13 14 802023 735 ANRBA1-R01-002 9 10 801977 733 ANRBA1-R01-002 8 9 801976 703 ANRBA1-R05-004 12 13 802022 697 ANRBA1-R10-002 5 6 802071 678 ANRBA1-R02-002 3 4 801984 668 ANRBA1-R12-002 1 2 801880 648 ANRBA1-R02-001 4 5 801982 627 ANRBA1-R02-007 5 6 801954 613 ANRBA1-R11-001 3 4 801882 598 ANRBA1-R03-003 4 5 802001 598 ANRBA1-R10-002 4 5 802070 587 ANRBA1-R03-002 9 10 802003 583 ANRBA1-R06-005 5 6 802029 578 ANRBA1-R12-004 8 9 801879 568 ANRBA1-R10-001 2 3 802069 567 ANRBA1-R01-007 5 6 801960 556 ANRBA1-R11-004 4 5 801889 553 ANRBA1-R07-004 4 5 802049 545 ANRBA1-R01-001 3 4 801980 537 ANRBA1-R02-001 5 6 801983 537 ANRBA1-R10-003 5 6 802072 536 ANRBA1-R12-005 9 10 801873 523 ANRBA1-R11-003 4 5 801886 506 ANRBA1-R01-001 4 5 801981 504 ANRBA1-R11-003 5 6 801887 491 ANRBA1-R08-008 10 11 802056 489 ANRBA1-R15-003 12 13 801815 486 ANRBA1-R10-001 1 2 802068 483 ANRBA1-R04-005 3 4 802012 480 ANRBA1-R12-004 7 8 801878 475 ANRBA1-R03-003 3 4 802000 474 ANRBA1-R09-006 11 12 802061 473 ANRBA1-R10-003 6 7 802073 471 ANRBA1-R01-005 5 6 801971 465 ANRBA1-R11-001 4 5 801883 464 ANRBA1-R09-005 4 5 802064 461 ANRBA1-R08-005 4 5 802051 449 ANRBA1-R09-006 10 11 802060 443 ANRBA1-R08-005 3 4 802050 432 ANRBA1-R01-005 4 5 801970 431 ANRBA1-R12-002 2 3 801881 429 ANRBA1-R11-004 3 4 801888 427 ANRBA1-R11-002 6 7 801885 407 ANRBA1-R09-005 5 6 802065 407 ANRBA1-R02-003 4 5 801991 404 ANRBA1-R02-003 3 4 801990 403

Table 2: ANRD049 Drilling Results with Depth, Intervals, Copper and Gold Grade

Drill Hole ID Depth From

(m) Depth To

(m) Width

(m) Copper (Cu)

(%) Gold (Au) ppm

(g/t) ANRD0041 212.00 237.00 25.00 0.55 0.16











Including 215.00 229.00 14.00 0.84 0.26











ANRD047 205.00 227.00 22.00 0.37 0.10











Including 206.00 212.00 6.00 0.96 0.24













Table 1 Notes: Intertek completed the analytical work with analytical procedures conducted in an Intertek laboratory in Tarkwa, Ghana. Sample preparation was undertaken by an independent laboratory NABRO in Asmara, Eritrea and the pulps shipped to Intertek, Ghana. Based upon current data and interpretation it is estimated true widths range between 50% and 70% of the drilled intersections. A nominal cut-off grade of 0.10% Cu has been used to determine the boundaries of these intersections with no more than 6 metres of internal dilution of the intercepts.

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL

The results reported here for the Reverse Circulation ("RC") and Diamond Core ("DC") drilling were analysed by Intertek Minerals Ltd., an independent and accredited laboratory located in Tarkwa, Ghana. The RC and DC drilling was managed by Alpha Exploration's field team with the field operations conducted in-line with the standard operating procedures implemented at this project. Alpha uses an independent laboratory in Asmara (NABRO) to prepare drill samples for assaying. Representative one-metre samples from the RC drilling and half core samples of the HQ & NQ size and quarter core for PQ size, were crushed (to >90% passing 2.0 mm) and pulverised (to >85% passing 75 micron). A scoop sample of approximately 60g for laboratory analysis was taken. The coarse and pulp rejects were stored at Alpha's warehouse in Asmara. The Company uses appropriate duplicate samples and inserts certified reference material from OREAS () into the sample stream. NABRO sample preparation facility inserts barren granodiorite material into the sample stream as blanks. The 60g sub-samples with inserted QA/QC samples of blanks and certified reference material every 20th field sample were shipped to Intertek Minerals, Tarkwa, Ghana. The gold results at the laboratory were determined by using a 30g sub-sample for Fire Assay ("FA") and Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy ("AAS") finish (Intertek Code: FA30/AA). The Multi element (including copper) results were determined using a 30g sub-sample for Four acid 48 elements package ("4A") and low-level sulphur 50ppm ("OM48") with Mass Spectrometry ("MS") finish (Intertek Code: 4A/OM48).

The RAB drilling was managed by Alpha Exploration's field team with the field operations conducted in-line with the standard operating procedures implemented at this project. Representative material of bedrock and weathered bedrock for the deepest two, one-metre, samples of each RAB drill hole, were screened to provide approximately 200 grams ("g") of minus 75-micron material. Termite mound samples are collected and processed in-line with the standard operating procedures implemented at this project. Four sub-samples of each mound are sampled collecting approximately a 2kg sample. This sample is gently pulverized to break up any soil clods and sieved to -75um to obtain a uniform representative sample. For the RAB and termite mound samples an aliquot is collected using a scoop and a sub-sample analysed with QA/QC samples inserted every 25th field sample by Portable X-ray Fluorescence ("pXRF") within the Company's field laboratory in Asmara, Eritrea. The pXRF is routinely monitored by the QA/QC sample results to check its calibration.

Table 3: RAB Drillhole ID, Azimuth, Dip, End of Hole Depth, Collar Coordinates

Hole ID ZAIMUTH HOLE DIP EOH X-UTM

37N Y-UTM

37N Elevation ANRBA1-R01-001 0 -90 5 341630 1644685 876 ANRBA1-R01-002 0 -90 10 341681 1644684 871 ANRBA1-R01-005 0 -90 6 341830 1644685 884 ANRBA1-R01-007 0 -90 7 341931 1644684 868 ANRBA1-R02-001 0 -90 5 341631 1644734 874 ANRBA1-R02-001 0 -90 6 341631 1644734 874 ANRBA1-R02-002 0 -90 4 341681 1644734 875 ANRBA1-R02-003 0 -90 5 341730 1644735 867 ANRBA1-R02-007 0 -90 7 341931 1644734 867 ANRBA1-R02-008 0 -90 8 341980 1644735 872 ANRBA1-R03-002 0 -90 10 341681 1644784 870 ANRBA1-R03-003 0 -90 5 341731 1644785 868 ANRBA1-R03-007 0 -90 6 341930 1644785 864 ANRBA1-R03-008 0 -90 7 341981 1644784 862 ANRBA1-R04-002 0 -90 5 341681 1644835 869 ANRBA1-R04-003 0 -90 5 341730 1644835 871 ANRBA1-R04-005 0 -90 4 341830 1644835 875 ANRBA1-R04-009 0 -90 12 342031 1644834 874 ANRBA1-R05-003 0 -90 3 341731 1644885 876 ANRBA1-R05-004 0 -90 14 341781 1644884 871 ANRBA1-R05-009 0 -90 7 342030 1644885 871 ANRBA1-R06-005 0 -90 6 341881 1644934 882 ANRBA1-R07-004 0 -90 5 341881 1644984 872 ANRBA1-R08-005 0 -90 5 341931 1645035 867 ANRBA1-R08-008 0 -90 11 342080 1645034 877 ANRBA1-R09-004 0 -90 3 341930 1645085 874 ANRBA1-R09-005 0 -90 6 341981 1645084 874 ANRBA1-R09-006 0 -90 12 342030 1645085 876 ANRBA1-R10-001 0 -90 3 341931 1645134 875 ANRBA1-R10-002 0 -90 6 341980 1645134 886 ANRBA1-R10-003 0 -90 7 342030 1645135 880 ANRBA1-R11-001 0 -90 5 341881 1645184 881 ANRBA1-R11-002 0 -90 7 341931 1645185 882 ANRBA1-R11-003 0 -90 6 341981 1645184 880 ANRBA1-R11-004 0 -90 5 342030 1645185 883 ANRBA1-R12-002 0 -90 3 341931 1645234 880 ANRBA1-R12-004 0 -90 9 342031 1645235 886 ANRBA1-R12-005 0 -90 10 342081 1645234 885 ANRBA1-R14-006 0 -90 6 342231 1645335 877 ANRBA1-R15-003 0 -90 13 342031 1645385 890

Table 4: Drillhole ID, Azimuth, Dip, End of Hole Depth, Collar Coordinates and Comments

Drillhole ID Azimuth Degree Hole Dip Degree End of hole

Depth (m) X_UTM_37N Y_UTM_37N Elevation (Z)

(m) Comments (Also see Table 2) ANRD041 315 -50 306.80 341836.40 1644994.40 898.00 25m @ 0.55% Cu & 0.16 g/t Au ANRD047 135 -60 418.50 340843.00 1644183.00 877.00 22m @ 0.37% Cu & 0.10 g/t Au

QUALIFIED PERSON

All scientific and technical information in this press release, including the results of the Aburna drill program and how these results relate to the ongoing exploration at the Kerkasha Project has been reviewed, verified, and approved by John Wilton CGeol FGS, CEO & Director of Alpha and a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT ALPHA

Alpha (TSXV: ALEX) is an exploration company that is rapidly advancing a number of important gold and base metal discoveries it has made across the 100% owned, 514 km2 Kerkasha Project in Eritrea.

The Aburna Gold Prospect is an exciting new gold discovery where recent drilling has confirmed a high-grade mineralized system, with grades including 18m @ 15.33 g/t Au, 16 m @ 14.07 g/t Au, 9 m @ 10 g/t Au and 23 m @ 6.74 g/t Au.

The Anagulu Gold-Copper Prospect includes drill intersections of 108 m @ 1.24 g/t Au and 0.60% Cu and 49 m @ 2.42 g/t Au and 1.10% Cu within a porphyry unit mapped over at a >2 km strike length.

The Company is managed by a group of highly experienced and successful mining and exploration professionals with long track records of establishing, building and returning value to stakeholders from a number of world class gold and base metal discoveries in Eritrea and across the wider Arabian Nubian Shield.

For further information go to the Alpha webpage at or contact:

John Wilton

CEO

Alpha Exploration Ltd.

Email: ...

Tel: +44 207 129 1148

Cautionary Notes

This press release is intended for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to future dataset interpretations, sampling, plans for its projects (including the Anagulu prospect), surveys related to Alpha's assets, and the Company's drilling program. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, Alpha has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions and the price of gold and other minerals. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of Alpha believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to Alpha's financing efforts; risks associated with the business of Alpha given its limited operating history; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); risks related to the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 including, but not limited to, its impact on general economic conditions, the ability to obtain financing as required, and causing potential delays to exploration activities; those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Final Prospectus; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. Alpha does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.







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Source: Alpha Exploration Ltd.