Extended Stay Hotel Market Global Forecast Report 2026-2032: Guest Demand Drivers, Operational Trends, And Strategic Priorities That Foster Resilient Growth Amid Shifting Market Landscapes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|193
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$60.43 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$104.35 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Summary
- CXO Perspective Market Size & Growth Trends Market Share Analysis, 2025 FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025 New Revenue Opportunities Next-Generation Business Models Industry Roadmap
Market Overview
- Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis Supply-Side Analysis Demand-Side Analysis Stakeholder Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis PESTLE Analysis Market Outlook Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years) Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years) Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years) Go-to-Market Strategy
Market Insights
- Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective Consumer Experience Benchmarking Opportunity Mapping Distribution Channel Analysis Pricing Trend Analysis Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework ESG & Sustainability Analysis Disruption & Risk Scenarios Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
Competitive Landscape
- Market Concentration Analysis, 2025 Concentration Ratio (CR) Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI) Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025 Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025 Benchmarking Analysis, 2025 Accor S.A. Best Western International, Inc. Blueground Holdings Limited Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group Choice Hotels International, Inc. Extended Stay America, Inc. G6 Hospitality LLC Ginosi Corporation Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Hyatt Hotels Corporation InterContinental Hotels Group PLC. Kasa Living Inc. Les Suites Hotel LivAway Suites, LLC Marriott International, Inc. Mint House Inc. National Corporate Housing Inc. Oyo Hotels & Homes Private Limited. Red Roof Franchising, LLC Sonder Holdings Inc. Sonesta International Hotels Corporation The Ascott Limited Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Extended Stay Hotel Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment