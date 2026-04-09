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Sleepyhead Launches Stain & Water-Repellent BITE Sofa
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 8th April, 2026: Sleepyhead, the modern furniture and sleep solutions brand, has unveiled its latest offering - the BITE Sofa, through a bold, culture-led campaign that merges music, movement, and modern design. At the heart of the campaign is an offbeat music video that captures the unfiltered, unhinged side of everyday life, with the sofa seamlessly stepping in as both prop and protagonist. The campaign leans into irreverence, using music and movement to move away from predictable formats and bring in a more playful, culture-first energy.
Designed for a generation that embraces chaos yet seeks comfort, the BITE Sofa emerges as a seamless blend of style, functionality, and everyday ease.
Engineered for real life, its soft woven 380 GSM fabric is both stain and water-repellent, making it one of the most low-maintenance, worry-free choices. Crafted with solid wood, 6 inches of high resilience foam and a sleek tuxedo-style design, it can elevate the vibe of any living room.
The tufted upholstery across all the sides adds a sink-in, lounge-worthy feel with a broad seat depth for superior comfort.
Thoughtfully designed for compact spaces, the sofa's raised wooden legs aids effortless cleaning and makes living rooms look more spacious and airy. Put through over 50,000 abrasion tests and backed by a 3-year warranty, the BITE Sofa brings together durability and design, where spills and everyday mess simply become part of the story, not the problem.
The soundtrack, composed and produced by Gandhar (@actuallygandhar), the emerging live looping artist known for blending genres with a distinct sonic identity. On screen, Piyush Gurbhele (i_am_piyush_gurbhele), a Dance India Dance 6 Runner-up, celebrated for his dynamic style and storytelling-led performances.
Apart from the film, Sleepyhead has extended the campaign through a dance-off with influencers, encouraging creators to share their sofa spill story through a series of social posts that showcases the sofa's stain-resistant functionality in real, everyday scenarios.
Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ullas Vijay, Chief Marketing Officer, Duroflex, said:“With BITE, we set out to create something culturally alive by collaborating with new-age artists who are shaping how young India expresses itself today. Drawing from the popular social media discourse of 'use of free will' we brought together movement, and storytelling to reflect a generation that is expressive, unfiltered, and effortlessly at ease.”
With the BITE Sofa, Sleepyhead continues to push the boundaries of how furniture is perceived as integral parts of self-expression and everyday storytelling.
About Sleepyhead
Founded in 2017, Sleepyhead is a Bengaluru-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) lifestyle and home décor brand designed for the digital-native Indian Millennial and Gen Z. Pioneering the Bed-In-A-Box concept in India, Sleepyhead has redefined convenience and innovation in home solutions. With a thoughtfully crafted range of stylish and functional furniture across a vast range of products stating from mattress, recliners, sofas, pillows to home décor the brand makes everyday living fun, fabulous, and effortlessly comfortable.
Sleepyhead is committed to making great design accessible without compromising on quality or service, catering to the evolving needs of modern Indian consumers. With a growing retail presence, the brand currently operates five stores in Bengaluru, bringing its unique offerings closer to customers.
Designed for a generation that embraces chaos yet seeks comfort, the BITE Sofa emerges as a seamless blend of style, functionality, and everyday ease.
Engineered for real life, its soft woven 380 GSM fabric is both stain and water-repellent, making it one of the most low-maintenance, worry-free choices. Crafted with solid wood, 6 inches of high resilience foam and a sleek tuxedo-style design, it can elevate the vibe of any living room.
The tufted upholstery across all the sides adds a sink-in, lounge-worthy feel with a broad seat depth for superior comfort.
Thoughtfully designed for compact spaces, the sofa's raised wooden legs aids effortless cleaning and makes living rooms look more spacious and airy. Put through over 50,000 abrasion tests and backed by a 3-year warranty, the BITE Sofa brings together durability and design, where spills and everyday mess simply become part of the story, not the problem.
The soundtrack, composed and produced by Gandhar (@actuallygandhar), the emerging live looping artist known for blending genres with a distinct sonic identity. On screen, Piyush Gurbhele (i_am_piyush_gurbhele), a Dance India Dance 6 Runner-up, celebrated for his dynamic style and storytelling-led performances.
Apart from the film, Sleepyhead has extended the campaign through a dance-off with influencers, encouraging creators to share their sofa spill story through a series of social posts that showcases the sofa's stain-resistant functionality in real, everyday scenarios.
Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ullas Vijay, Chief Marketing Officer, Duroflex, said:“With BITE, we set out to create something culturally alive by collaborating with new-age artists who are shaping how young India expresses itself today. Drawing from the popular social media discourse of 'use of free will' we brought together movement, and storytelling to reflect a generation that is expressive, unfiltered, and effortlessly at ease.”
With the BITE Sofa, Sleepyhead continues to push the boundaries of how furniture is perceived as integral parts of self-expression and everyday storytelling.
About Sleepyhead
Founded in 2017, Sleepyhead is a Bengaluru-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) lifestyle and home décor brand designed for the digital-native Indian Millennial and Gen Z. Pioneering the Bed-In-A-Box concept in India, Sleepyhead has redefined convenience and innovation in home solutions. With a thoughtfully crafted range of stylish and functional furniture across a vast range of products stating from mattress, recliners, sofas, pillows to home décor the brand makes everyday living fun, fabulous, and effortlessly comfortable.
Sleepyhead is committed to making great design accessible without compromising on quality or service, catering to the evolving needs of modern Indian consumers. With a growing retail presence, the brand currently operates five stores in Bengaluru, bringing its unique offerings closer to customers.
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