Uzbekistan And Russia Reassess Tariff Policy For Rail Transport
The discussions took place between representatives of Uztemiryulyolovchi JSC (passenger rail operator of Uzbekistan Railways) and Russia's Federal Passenger Company (FPC), focusing on the development of bilateral cooperation.
During the meeting, the parties reviewed key areas of partnership, including measures to enhance accessibility and efficiency of cross-border passenger services.
As part of the visit, the Uzbek delegation was introduced to the operations of FPC's Situation Center, which oversees passenger transport management and service coordination.
In addition, the delegation visited the newly established high-speed reserve conductor unit at the Moscow-Yaroslavskaya passenger coach depot of FPC's Moscow branch.
The sides reaffirmed their interest in further strengthening cooperation and improving the quality of passenger rail services between Uzbekistan and Russia.
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