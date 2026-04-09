Kazakhstan, South Korea Explore New Phase Of Energy Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, and Kim Jeong-kwan, Minister of Trade, Industry and Resources of the Republic of Korea, reviewed the direction of a new stage of joint projects in the fuel and energy sector, Trend reports via the Kazakh ministry.

The discussions took place in Astana during a series of working meetings with a high-level delegation from South Korea, which arrived to explore prospects for a strategic energy partnership.

The sides emphasized the strong level of political dialogue between the two countries and confirmed mutual interest in implementing major infrastructure and technological initiatives.

Particular attention was given to expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector. Kazakhstan highlighted the long-standing successful experience of the Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) in the Kazakh market. The parties aligned positions on ensuring continued stable and mutually beneficial exports of Kazakh crude oil to South Korea.

Electric power was also a key topic, with Doosan Enerbility serving as the main technological partner. The company previously completed the 310 MW Karabatan combined-cycle power plant in the Atyrau region and is currently the general contractor for a 1,000 MW combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plant in the Turkestan region.

Following the meetings, South Korean technology companies were invited to expand their participation in Kazakhstan's new infrastructure projects not only as EPC contractors but also as full-fledged co-investors.

Representatives of both nations reaffirmed their firm commitment to further strengthening the strategic energy partnership, based on the adoption of advanced solutions and sustainable economic development.