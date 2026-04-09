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Israeli Forces Assault Two Palestinian Children in West Bank
(MENAFN) Two Palestinian children were reportedly assaulted by Israeli forces on Wednesday in the Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.
Armed personnel attacked shepherds in the Fath Sidra area, beating two brothers, aged 13 and 11, and attempting to seize their sheep, as stated by activists. The children were subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.
The Masafer Yatta region has experienced repeated incidents involving Israeli forces, including attacks on shepherds and restrictions on access to grazing lands, aimed at pressuring Palestinians to vacate their land.
According to local monitoring authorities, Israeli forces carried out approximately 443 attacks between February 28 and March 28, including gunfire, arson, property destruction, and efforts to establish settlement outposts. These actions resulted in the deaths of nine Palestinians, damage to crops and land, and the ignition of fires.
The assaults occur amid an ongoing Israeli military campaign in the West Bank that began in October 2023, which has reportedly killed 1,147 Palestinians, injured roughly 11,750, and led to the arrest of about 22,000 individuals, raising international concerns over potential further escalation.
Armed personnel attacked shepherds in the Fath Sidra area, beating two brothers, aged 13 and 11, and attempting to seize their sheep, as stated by activists. The children were subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.
The Masafer Yatta region has experienced repeated incidents involving Israeli forces, including attacks on shepherds and restrictions on access to grazing lands, aimed at pressuring Palestinians to vacate their land.
According to local monitoring authorities, Israeli forces carried out approximately 443 attacks between February 28 and March 28, including gunfire, arson, property destruction, and efforts to establish settlement outposts. These actions resulted in the deaths of nine Palestinians, damage to crops and land, and the ignition of fires.
The assaults occur amid an ongoing Israeli military campaign in the West Bank that began in October 2023, which has reportedly killed 1,147 Palestinians, injured roughly 11,750, and led to the arrest of about 22,000 individuals, raising international concerns over potential further escalation.
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